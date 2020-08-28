NGA Calls for Creative Choice Award Submissions

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, is now accepting submissions for its annual Creative Choice Awards, which recognize the best marketing and merchandising programs of the past year.

Sponsored by Kellogg's and Unilever, the contest has slightly adjusted its categories this year in response to the “new normal” ushered in by the coronavirus pandemic. Updated categories include Connections through Social Media and Connections through Digital Marketing and Mobile, both of which acknowledge entrants' reliance on these strategies in light of restrictions imposed by the public health crisis.

A panel of judges will determine winners in the various categories, based on creativity, clarity and the effectiveness of each program/promotion entered. From the category winners, an “Outstanding Marketer” and an “Outstanding Merchandiser” will be chosen by the independent supermarket community and their supporters via online voting.

“2020 has brought grocers a year of unprecedented challenges and changes,” noted Laura Strange, SVP, communications and external affairs at Arlington, Virginia-based NGA. “But knowing that independent grocers are among the most innovative and resourceful retailers around, we’re confident that their stories of triumph this year will demonstrate their ability to flourish even in the most trying times.”

More information about the award categories and instructions on how to enter are available online. Winners will be honored at The NGA Show, scheduled for March 7-9, 2021.