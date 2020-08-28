FDA, Albertsons Officials to Address NGA Executive Conference
The National Grocers Association (NGA), the Arlington, Virginia-based trade association representing independent grocery operators and wholesalers, has revealed two major speakers from the federal government and grocery retailing arenas as part of the agenda for its upcoming Executive Conference next month.
Frank Yiannas, deputy commissioner for food policy and response at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), will address the NGA’s first-ever virtual Executive Conference, scheduled for Sept. 22-25. Yiannas, who was previously VP of food safety at Walmart Inc., will speak on “The Future of Food Safety and Government Regulation.”
Also, Jonathan Mayes, SVP of external affairs and chief diversity officer at Albertsons Cos., will present “Why Diversity Matters and What You Can Do About It” at the conference.
The event’s lineup additionally includes speakers from the grocery retailing and wholesaling, CPG, technology and consulting sectors. Sessions will focus on issues that are crucial to doing business in the current marketplace, among them ecommerce fulfillment, supply chain, category marketing, health and wellness, the upcoming U.S. presidential elections, and dealing with COVID-19.
Other education sessions during the three-day event will features such speakers as Krishnakumar (KK) Davey, president, strategic analytics, IRI; Gary Hawkins and Sterling Hawkins, co-founders and co-CEOs, Center for Advancing Retail & Technology (CART); Leon Bergmann, CEO, Harvest Sherwood Food Distributors; Joe Cavaliere, EVP, chief commercial officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc.; Lori Raya, EVP and chief merchandising and marketing officer, SpartanNash Co.; and David Smith, president and CEO, Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc.; Nicole Collida, SVP sales, NA consumer intelligence, Nielsen; Ashutosh Dekhne, partner, and Manik Aryadi, associate partner, McKinsey & Co.; Anne-Marie Roerink, principal, 210 Analytics LLC ; Eric Besselman, meat director, Heinen’s Inc.; Melissa Dabrowski, director, retail partners, SPINS LLC; Ben Nauman, senior director of purchasing, National Co+op Grocers (NCG); KPMG consumer and retail leaders Sanjay Sehgal and Scott Rankin; Greg Ferrara, president and CEO, NGA; John Ross, president and CEO, IGA Inc.; and Mike Stigers, CEO of Cub Foods, United Natural Foods Inc.; and Chris Jones, NGA’s SVP, government relations and counsel; Terence Huie, manager, grassroots and PAC; Molly Pfaffenroth, director, government relations; and Robert Yeakel, director, government relations.
With 2,252 retail stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 23 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart U.S.is No. 1 on PG’s list.