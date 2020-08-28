FDA, Albertsons Officials to Address NGA Executive Conference

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the Arlington, Virginia-based trade association representing independent grocery operators and wholesalers, has revealed two major speakers from the federal government and grocery retailing arenas as part of the agenda for its upcoming Executive Conference next month.

Frank Yiannas, deputy commissioner for food policy and response at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), will address the NGA’s first-ever virtual Executive Conference, scheduled for Sept. 22-25. Yiannas, who was previously VP of food safety at Walmart Inc., will speak on “The Future of Food Safety and Government Regulation.”

Also, Jonathan Mayes, SVP of external affairs and chief diversity officer at Albertsons Cos., will present “Why Diversity Matters and What You Can Do About It” at the conference.