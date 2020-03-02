NGA Honors the Most Creative Grocers

The National Grocers Association (NGA) has revealed this year’s supermarket winners in its Creative Choice Awards contest, which features 11 categories with a winner selected for operations with 15 or fewer stores and companies with more than 15 stores.

The contest, sponsored by Kellogg's and Unilever, looks at the best marketing and merchandising campaigns that positively impact sales, benefit the community and stand out creatively.

Voting for the highest awards of the contest — Outstanding Merchandiser and Outstanding Marketer — is open now through Feb. 24. All the winners will be honored at the NGA Show on Tuesday, Feb. 25, in San Diego, at the Super Breakfast Session.

The 2020 Creative Choice winners are:

Connections Through Social Media

1-15 Store Winner: Hip Foodie Mom, Metcalfe’s

15+ Store Winner: Healthy Tip Tuesday, Coborn’s

Connections Through Digital Market or Mobile

1-15 Store Winner: Donut Goes to Space on National Donut Day, Bowman’s Market

15+ Store Winner: Daily Delights Loyalty Offers, Remke Markets

Traditional Media - TV or Radio

1-15 Store Winner: Grand Opening, Shoppers Value Foods

15+ Store Winner: Butcher Makes it Better, K-VA-T Food Stores

Traditional Media - Print

1-15 Store Winner: We Believe, Newport Avenue Market

15+ Store Winner: Peach Party, Sendik’s Food Market

Grand Opening or Remodel

1-15 Store Winner: Gateway West Grand Opening, Hornbachers Osgood

15+ Store Winner: Grand Opening — Abingdon, Virginia Food City, K-VA-T Food Stores

Local, Specialty, Emerging Products

1-15 Store Winner: Coffee Crawl, Dorothy Lane Market

15+ Store Winner: That’s Smart Launch, Coborn’s

Seasonal Store Event

1-15 Store Winner: Holiday Cheese Extravaganza Making the Big Cheese Bigger, Acquistapace

15+ Store Winner: Taste of Italy, Brookshire Grocery Company

Community Engagement

1-15 Store Winner: Facebook Post Goes Viral, Dill’s Food City IGA

15+ Store Winner: Big Grocery Cart, Brookshire Grocery Company

Center Store/GM/Frozen/HBC Category

1-15 Store Winner: Food Explorer Series, Dorothy Lane Market

15+ Store Winner: Moonlight Madness Sale, Foodland/Food Giant

Fresh Departments

1-15 Store Winner: Food Explorer, Dorothy Lane Market

15+ Store Winner: Pi Day, Cub Lake Street

Special Recognition

Unilever Sustainable Living Award: Food for February, Rudy’s Markets

Kellogg’s Fighting Hunger and Feeding Potential: Spirit of Christmas Food Drive, Brookshire Grocery Company