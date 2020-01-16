NGA, ROFDA Merger Falls Through

Press enter to search
By Abby Kleckler - 01/16/2020
NGA, ROFDA Not Merging After All
Leadership of both the NGA and ROFDA said the they will continue to work closely on programs and initiatives, despite the merger falling through

The merger of the National Grocers Association (NGA) and Retailer Owned Foods Distributors & Associates (ROFDA) — originally announced in November and set to go into effect Jan. 1 — did not take place as planned. 

“In light of a number of unexpected circumstances, NGA and ROFDA have decided to pause the planned acquisition of ROFDA by NGA," said NGA President and CEO Greg Ferrara and ROFDA Chairman David Bullard in a joint statement to Progressive Grocer. "While our two organizations continue to share a strong and collaborative relationship, it’s clear now is not the time to proceed as originally planned.

“Our organizations will continue working closely on programs and initiatives that are beneficial and bring value to our members. In fact, ROFDA will be hosting a number of share groups and meetings in conjunction with the NGA Show held this February. Both of our organizations are committed to ensuring a vibrant independent supermarket industry, and we plan to continue our important work on behalf of our members while collaborating as we have for decades.”

The merger had been approved by both groups' boards of directors, and the organizations said that the move aimed to bring together two organizations with the shared goals of supporting a robust independent supermarket industry and providing a platform for cooperative wholesalers.

Arlington, Va.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent grocery sector of the food distribution industry. 

Pinson, Ala.-based ROFDA operates across the United States as a cooperative of retailer-owned food distributors and associates who serve the independent grocery industry.

