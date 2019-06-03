NGA, ROFDA Merge Fall Conferences

The National Grocers Association (NGA) and the Retailer Owned Foods Distributors & Associates (ROFDA) will merge each organization's fall conferences into one co-located event to take place Nov. 6-10 at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort and Spa, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

“As the industry continues to face rapid change, NGA has looked for ways in which we can provide more resources and programs with a greater return on investment for our members. We are excited to collaborate with ROFDA to bring together two events important to our members under one roof,” said Peter Larkin, NGA president and CEO. “Given our shared commitment to strengthening the independent supermarket industry, along with the overlap in attendees and similarities of our two events, partnering with ROFDA is clearly a win-win for both our organizations, and more importantly, our members.”

The NGA/ROFDA Fall Meetings will bring together senior decision-makers and business leaders from across the supermarket industry in a series of business-to-business meetings, education sessions and networking opportunities for attendees to discuss strategies to drive profitability and growth.

“We look forward to working alongside NGA in this strategic partnership to provide our members with more added value, additional education focused on industry best practices, and enhanced networking opportunities to expand business relationships,” said Francis Cameron, president and CEO of ROFDA.

Arlington, Va.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent grocery sector of the food distribution industry.

Pinson, Ala.-based ROFDA operates across the United States as a cooperative of retailer-owned food distributors and associates who serve the independent grocery industry.