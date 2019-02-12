NGA Foundation Names Director

The National Grocers Association (NGA) has promoted Maggie White to the position of director of the NGA Foundation. White was previously the foundation’s manager, donor relations and development.

“For the past two years, Maggie has led numerous efforts within the NGA Foundation and is well prepared to take on this expanded role leading our foundation,” said Greg Ferrara, president of the NGA Foundation and president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based NGA. “Her commitment to our industry and its most valuable asset — our people — is strong and her vision for the NGA Foundation will ensure its continued success into the future.”

In her previous role, White oversaw fundraising efforts for the nonprofit arm of NGA and executed programs related to workforce and career development, including a scholarship and executive leadership program. She also spearheaded the launch of the NGA Foundation’s Career Center, which offers resources for job seekers and employers in the grocery industry.

Before she joined NGA in September 2017, White was a sales representative with Miami-based Glazer’s Distributors (Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits), where she managed the wine and spirits sales of more than 60 accounts. She earned a bachelor of science degree in food marketing from Saint Joseph’s University, in Philadelphia.

The NGA Foundation gives independent retailers tools to create more effective recruiting programs, improve retention efforts, and strengthen professional and leadership development opportunities for employees.