NGA Foundation Introduces Enhanced Career Center

The NGA Foundation has debuted the NGA Foundation Career Center, which will connect professionals across the supermarket industry with employers offering career opportunities. The center will also provide training resources and career tips to support the recruitment of new employees in the independent grocery sector, as well as the retention of current staffers.

“Providing opportunities for professional development and career growth are core to our mission to serve the people of the supermarket industry, specifically independent grocers,” noted Matt Ott, the foundation’s executive director. “The new NGA Foundation Career Center will help everyone, from students to executives, connect with companies seeking qualified candidates for a multitude of positions in our industry. We’re excited to see this incredible resource help companies build their bench and strengthen the grocery industry for years to come.”

As well as serving as a robust source of thousands of grocery job opportunities, the NGA Foundation Career Center will offer such benefits to industry professionals and employers as:

Job seeker services, including complimentary resume review, interview tips and social media guidelines

Information on in-person training opportunities to facilitate current associates’ professional advancement

The ability to post anonymous resumes, enabling job seekers to be recruited while controlling which employers view their complete information

Access to the NGA online training and education center, with 170-plus courses on topics ranging from food compliance to merchandising to management

A range of options for employers to distribute jobs to passive job-seeking professionals who don’t visit job boards, including Job Flash emails to the foundation’s registered job seekers

Extensive employment brand-advertising opportunities for employers and organizations

A mobile-responsive environment to ensure that job seekers have an optimal experience, regardless of what device they use

The ability for industry professionals to receive an alert every time a new job becomes available that matches their personal goals and interests

The center was created with the support of the East Central Ohio Dealers and by presenting sponsor and longtime supporter of the independent grocery industry FMS Solutions, a financial services provider based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.