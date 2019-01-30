5 Tips for Recruiting Top Talent in Grocery Technology

What’s the fastest-growing job in retail? Buyer? Category manager? Sales associate? If you answered one of those three, you’re wrong – the top-growing job is, in fact, software developer.

That’s according to a recent global analysis of LinkedIn user profiles from the Society of Human Resource Management. From 2013 to 2017, retail technology jobs have grown from 7 percent to 9 percent, with software developer moving to the third most-held retail occupation in 2017.

Take one look at the grocery channel in 2018, and you’ll see significant ramp-ups intended to support many more technology-focused roles at several top grocers in the United States. Noteworthy happenings in this space include:

That’s not to say, however, that grocers don’t have the ability to offer lucrative, rewarding technology careers, especially with technology permeating food retailing faster and more thoroughly than ever. It just might require a bit of effort to convince young minds that a career in grocery technology is really a big deal.

To help convince them, grocers should do the following:

1. Determine the Decision-Makers

This is probably the best first step: A major reason technology graduates are going to chase companies such as Apple, Google or Facebook after graduation is that technology is their core. Meanwhile, grocers typically are merchant-driven, with the digital side coming in second or third place in terms of employee rankings.