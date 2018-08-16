NGA Foundation Names Amalea Hijar New Director

The NGA Foundation has named Amalea Hijar its new director, effective immediately. The Arlington, Va.-based foundation provides independent grocers with tools to develop more effective recruiting programs, enhance retention efforts, and bolster professional and leadership development opportunities for employees.

“I am pleased to welcome Amalea to the NGA Foundation and to add her talent and wealth of knowledge to our expanding team,” said Matthew Ott, executive director of the foundation. “We often hear from independent grocers and wholesalers about the importance of hiring and retaining the next generation within the industry. With the additional resources and experience, the NGA Foundation will continue to support and advance the independent supermarket industry.”

Hijar has more than a decade of experience, previously working as interim VP of operations for Epic PR Group. She has held senior-level positions within professional and trade associations, where she was responsible for building membership groups, creating new products and services, and leading membership recruitment, retention and engagement efforts. Hijar was selected as a 2018 Association TRENDS Young and Aspiring Association Professionals honoree.