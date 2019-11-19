NGA Expands Gov’t Relations Services With New Hire

Terence Huie has joined the National Grocers Association’s (NGA) government relations department as a Manager of PAC and Grassroots. In his new role, which he began on Oct. 30, Huie will manage the organization’s political action committee, Grocers PAC and its grassroots advocacy efforts.

“Terence’s experience in managing PAC and grassroots accounts for companies, trade associations and nonprofits will help NGA continue to advance its advocacy efforts to ensure policies that better serve independent grocers,” said Chris Jones, VP of government relations and counsel at Arlington, Va.-based NGA. “With critical issues front and center in 2020, Terence joins our team at an important time for Main Street grocers.”

Huie’s most recent role was associate VP of client relations at DDC Public Affairs, where he managed PAC and grassroots accounts for several Fortune 500 companies, trade associations and nonprofits.

NGA has also retained the services of Olsson Frank Weeda Terman Matz PC (OFW), a Washington D.C.-based law firm providing legal and regulatory representation to companies, individuals and trade associations in the agriculture, food, medical device, drug and health care industries. OFW will assist NGA and its members with food safety and food labeling standards.