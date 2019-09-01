National Grocers Association Names New Director, Government Relations

The National Grocers Association (NGA) has named Robert Yeakel director of government relations to manage payments and data security policy issues.

“Robert’s experience on Capitol Hill will be a tremendous benefit to the NGA team as we continue to score legislative victories for the independent supermarket industry,” said Chris Jones, VP of government relations and counsel at the Arlington, Va.-based trade group. “With the 116th Congress sworn in last week, Robert joins our team at a vital time for Main Street grocers throughout the country.”

Yeakel most recently worked as a policy adviser for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on the Budget, where he managed and advised members of Congress on a wide portfolio of issues that included telecommunications, cybersecurity and financial services.

NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent grocery sector of the food distribution industry.