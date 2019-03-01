National Grocers Association Promotes Laura Strange to SVP

The National Grocers Association (NGA) promoted Laura Strange to SVP, communications and external affairs. Strange, who joined the trade association in 2013, previously served as VP, industry relations, marketing and communications. In her new, expanded role, she will continue to oversee the industry relations, marketing and communications departments while taking on new responsibilities within retail and wholesale membership.

“For the past five years, Laura has developed the communications and marketing functions within NGA into a well-functioning unit that succeeded in growing numerous events, including The NGA Show, while also significantly increasing the profile of the association and independent supermarket industry within in national and trade industry mediam,” noted Peter Larkin, NGA’s president and CEO. “She has also played a key role in helping to advance NGA’s legislative and grassroots priorities, guided by her previous experience as a communications director for a member of Congress. Her dedication to our industry, along with her communications expertise have prepared her well for this new role at NGA.”

Greg Ferrara, NGA’s EVP, added, “Laura’s passion and commitment to our members, coupled with her industry knowledge, makes her the perfect person to take on responsibility for overseeing NGA’s continued membership growth. Laura will help NGA continue its strong representation, ensuring the 21,000 independent supermarkets across the country have an advocate looking out for their best interest.”

