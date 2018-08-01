NGA Promotes, Hires Staffers

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the national trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, has revealed key staff promotions and new hires that aim to help the Arlington, Va.-based organization expand its member benefits and advocate policies.

“The grocery business is changing faster than ever, and we’re devoting significantly more resources to ensure independent supermarket operators thrive in today’s competitive marketplace,” noted NGA President and CEO Peter J. Larkin, adding that the promotions and new hires would provide “valuable experience [that] will help advance our work throughout the supermarket industry and on Capitol Hill.”

Promotions are as follows:

Greg Ferrara has been named EVP of advocacy, public relations, and member services , in which role he will continue to supervise the government relations and communications and marketing department, as well as overseeing the member services department.

Matt Foley is now director of government relations , in which capacity he will lead the association’s advocacy efforts in regard to such issues as labor relations, data security and judiciary matters.

Matt Klein has become senior director of operations and finance , in which role he will oversee the association’s day-to-day finances, information technology and human resources.

In her new role of manager of accounting and administration , Su Li will continue to manage the association’s account payables, as well as adding day-to-day administrative responsibilities.

As manager of executive offices and programs , Kevin Liao will run the association’s share group program and act as a liaison to the board of directors, in addition to handling administration for the executive offices.

As NGA EVP and COO and executive director of the NGA Foundation , Matthew R. Ott will continue to oversee the association’s business development, technology initiatives and office administration while taking on an expanded role in leading the foundation.

Adrian Rios is now Manager of Accounting and Information Technology , in which role he will continue to manage the association’s account receivables while assuming day-to-day information technology responsibilities.

Annie Stoltenberg has been named manager of marketing and web content , in which role she will oversee the association’s marketing efforts to boost awareness and engagement for NGA and NGA Foundation programs and events.

Travis Van Horn has been named manager of communications and media relations, in which role he will manage strategic communications efforts to elevate NGA’s voice in the news media and position it as a thought leader

The new hires are: