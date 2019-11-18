NGA Names Board Members, Presents Service Award

Raya oversees the development and execution of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash’s merchandising and marketing strategy, aligning those efforts with the company’s overall business strategy. She’s also responsible for studying consumer trends and sales performance and for boosting sales and market share.

She began her career in grocery with Safeway, now part of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, starting out as a store associate, and then rising through the ranks to become store manager, district manager, VP of retail operations, group VP of strategic initiatives, and, eventually the first female divisional president in Vons’ history in 2012. In 2015, she became division president for the merged Albertsons/Safeway company. Two years later, Raya was honored as the 2017 Top Women in Grocery Trailblazer by Progressive Grocer and Network of Executive Women.

NGA’s board of directors unanimously approved the appointments during the organization’s most recent meeting on Nov. 7.

“We are excited to welcome Amy and Lori to NGA’s board of directors,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the Arlington, Va.-based association. “Both have experience in the independent supermarket industry, which will be valuable as we continue to provide premier benefits to our members.”