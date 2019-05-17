2019 U.S. Shopper Marketing Effie Award Winners Unveiled

The Path to Purchase Institute’s (P2PI) Shopper Marketing Celebration, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was the venue for the May 16 presentation of the 2019 Shopper Marketing Effie awards, which recognize marketing effectiveness across a range of unique categories and the entire path to purchase. The event was hosted by Effie Worldwide and P2PI.

“It is more difficult today than ever before to create highly effective shopper programs,” said Terese Herbig, president of P2PI, which, like Progressive Grocer, is part of business intelligence resource EnsembleIQ. “Congratulations to the winning teams who uncovered keen insights and developed creative and engaging marketing that influenced shopper behavior and improved business performance.”

Listed by category, trophy level, marketer, lead agenc(ies), brand, campaign title, and contributing compan(ies), the 2019 Shopper Marketing Effie winners are as follows:

Category/Aisle Evolution

Silver: Comcast/Xfinity and FCB/RED for Xfinity’s “Xfinity Retail Transformation” with Chute Gerdeman

Challenger Brand Solution

Gold: American Pet Nutrition and The Mars Agency for Supreme Source’s “Supreme Source 10-Day Detox Pet Program” with DMH

Ecommerce

Bronze: Procter & Gamble and Blue Chip Marketing Worldwide for Procter & Gamble’s “Boxed.com Olympics” with Strange Loop

Multi-Brand Shopper Solution

Gold: Diageo North America and TracyLocke for Diageo’s “Diageo Pretty Simple Drinks”

Multi-Retailer Program

Silver: The Coca-Cola Co., Geometry (New York) and Geometry (Chicago) for Diet Coke’s “Because I can.” with HelloWorld

Silver: The Kellogg Co, and The Integer Group for Pop-Tart’s “Pop-Tarts Destiny 2 Promotion” with Activision and Starcom

Bronze: Tyson Foods (Aidells, Ball Park, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, State Fair, Tyson, Wright Brand Bacon) and IN Connected Marketing for “Master Your Summer”

Bronze: Mondelēz International, Geometry (New York) and Geometry (Chicago) for Ritz Cracker’s “Top Your Ritz” with Vayner Media

New Product/Service Introduction

Gold: Bausch + Lomb and Blue Chip Marketing Worldwide for Lumify’s “Recharging Redness Relievers in a Beautiful Way” with Barker Advertising, The Lane Communications Group, Wavemaker, and Helen & Gertrude

Bronze: Mondelēz International and Phoenix Creative Co. for Oreo Cookies’ “Oreo Mint Hot Chocolate at 7-Eleven” with 7-Eleven Inc.

Omnichannel Shopper Experience

Gold: Diageo North America and TracyLocke for Diageo’s “Diageo Pretty Simple Drinks”

Silver: Mondelēz International, Geometry (New York) and Geometry (Chicago) for Ritz Cracker’s “Lowes Foods Pair Your Ritz” with Vayner Media

Silver: Mondelēz International, Geometry (New York) and Geometry (Chicago) for Ritz Cracker’s “Top Your Ritz” with Vayner Media

Seasonal/Event

Bronze: Procter & Gamble and Saatchi & Saatchi X for Vicks’ “Vicks Cold, Cough, Flu 2017-2018”

Single-Retailer Program: Mass Merchants

Gold: Unilever, Team Unilever Shopper and Geometry for Axe’s “Axe Start His Journey” with Mirum Shopper

Silver: Colgate-Palmolive, Geometry and Red Fuse Communications for Colgate’s “Colgate Save Water at Walmart” with WestRock and Burson Cohn & Wolfe

Bronze: General Mills, Shopperworks and Geometry for Cheerios’ “Cheerios Moments of Good” with Mindshare and Vimby

Shopper Marketing Effie cases are scored and debated over two rounds of judging by juries of marketing leaders. The summation of total points earned by both this year’s winners and finalists will be factored into next year’s Effie Index, which ranks the most effective advertisers, brands, holding companies and agencies in the world.

Annual rankings of the most effective companies based on this year’s Effie U.S. competition, which includes Shopper Marketing Effie finalists and winners, will be revealed at the Effie Awards U.S. Gala on May 30 in New York.

The 2019 Shopper Marketing Effies were sponsored by advertising agency Valassis Digital.

New York-based Effie is a global 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to lead and evolve the forum for marketing effectiveness.

Based in Chicago, P2PI is a global member-based community dedicated to elevating the reputation of the entire consumer goods industry and its ecosystem of partners. It focuses on building best practices and winning strategies that drive innovation and empower executives with the confidence to make stronger and faster business decisions.