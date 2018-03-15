Press enter to search
Shopper Marketing Effie Awards Presented

Shopper Marketing Effie Awards Presented

03/15/2018

03/15/2018
Roundy’s/Metro Market and Cramer-Krasselt won a Silver Effie for “From Big Box to Food Boutiques”

Mondelēz, Kimberly-Clark and Unilever were among the most effective marketers at the 2018 North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards, which were awarded at Path to Purchase Institute’s Shopper Marketing Celebration on March 13 in Schaumburg, Ill. Geometry Global won a total of 10 Shopper Marketing Effies, by far the most of any agency in this year's competition.

Shopper Marketing Effie Awards recognize the most effective integrated campaigns designed to engage the shopper and guide the purchase process. Submitted case studies are scored and debated over two rounds of judging and must have the insight, creativity and results to garner an Award.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Mondelēz won four Shopper Marketing Effies, while Kimberly-Clark and Unilever each earned three of the awards program’s trophies. Team Unilever Shopper and KC Shopper Connect won three Effies apiece, and TracyLocke and Integer Group each received two awards.

Mondelēz International with Geometry Global (New York & Chicago) won a Bronze Effie for Oreo Cookies’ “Oreo Walmart World Record Dunk” with Mosaic and Guinness World Records

“The marketing and media landscape is evolving quickly, and this year’s Shopper Marketing Effie winners highlight the very best of what marketing teams can achieve when brands and retailers work closely to redefine what success looks like along the path to purchase,” noted Traci Alford, president and CEO of New York-based nonprofit Effie Worldwide. “Shopper Marketing Effie winners have achieved effectiveness in a complex, competitive marketing category and, in turn, have given other marketers an opportunity to learn from the best.” 

“Shopper Marketing Effie-winning teams are known for leading the charge on insight, technology and creative path-to-purchase strategies that deliver results,” added Mike McMahon, president and CEO of Chicago-based Path to Purchase Institute, a sister company of Progressive Grocer.

The total points earned by both this year’s winners and finalists will be factored into the Effie Index, which ranks the most effective advertisers, brands, holding companies and agencies in the world. North American Effie rankings will be revealed at the Effie Awards Gala, scheduled for May 31 in New York.

The 2018 Shopper Marketing Effies were sponsored by San Francisco-based Valassis Digital.

The Kellogg Co. and The Integer Group won a Silver Effie for the Eggo Waffle Bar Food Truck with Hollywood’s Productions and Collective Bias

2018 North American Shopper Marketing Effie winners and finalists

Multibrand/Manufacturer Shopper Solution

Gold: Unilever, Team Unilever Shopper and Geometry Global for “Ahold Feeding America Program - Hidden Camera on Hunger” with Mirum Shopper

Bronze: The Coca-Cola Co., Mondelēz International and Melt ATL for Coca-Cola’s “Taste of the Tournament for Kroger, Hershey’s, Mondelēz & The Coca-Cola Co.” with The Hershey Co., TPN, Phoenix Creative Co. and Geometry Global

Omnichannel Shopper Experience

Gold: Kimberly-Clark, KC ShopperConnect and Geometry Global for Depend’s “Family Caregiving Club” with Collective Bias, Triad Retail Media, BrandShare  and Digimarc

Silver: Unilever, Team Unilever Shopper and Geometry Global for Hellmann’s “Strangewich Challenge” with Mirum Shopper and Hirschfeld Marketing Solutions

Bronze: Mondelēz International with Geometry Global (New York & Chicago) for Oreo Cookies’ “Oreo Walmart World Record Dunk” with Mosaic and Guinness World Records

Seasonal/Event

Gold: Tyson Foods and IN Connected Marketing for “Sam’s Club Halloween Multibrand Platform”

Bronze: Mondelēz International, Geometry Global (New York and Chicago) for Ritz Crackers’ “RITZpiration”

Single-Retailer Program: Other

Gold: Pfizer Consumer Healthcare and TracyLocke for Advil’s “What Pain? All Gain”

Silver: Kimberly-Clark, KC ShopperConnect and Geometry Global for Depend’s “Family Caregiving Club” with Collective Bias, Triad Retail Media, BrandShare, and Digimarc

Single-Retailer Program: Drug Stores

Silver: Johnson & Johnson, and Upshot for Tylenol Rapid Release Gels’ “Tylenol RRG – Walgreens” with J3, Menasha and Geometry Global

Single-Retailer Program: Supermarkets

Silver: Wrigley and The Integer Group for Extra Gum’s “Share a Pack with a Hero” with Starcom

Single-Retailer Program: Mass Merchants

Silver: Procter & Gamble and Saatchi & Saatchi X for Tide, Gain, & Downy’s “Walmart New School Laundry” with Mitchell Communications Group

Silver: The Kellogg Co. and The Integer Group for Eggo’s “Eggo Waffle Bar Food Truck” with Hollywood’s Productions and Collective Bias

Bronze: Kimberly-Clark, KC ShopperConnect and Geometry Global for Huggies Little Movers Diapers’ “Get Active with Your Active Baby | Huggies Little Movers Diapers at Target” with Rockfish

Bronze: SC Johnson and TracyLocke for Glade’s “Glade Plugins Car: New Product Launch”

New Product/Service Introduction

Bronze: Nestlé Purina Petcare, Geometry Global and Mirum Shopper for Purina’s “Purina Small Dog Squad” with Triad Retail Media

Multicultural & Lifestyle Segments

Bronze: Unilever, Team Unilever Shopper and Geometry Global for Unilever brands Dove, Suave, Caress, Ponds, Tresemme and Degree, “Treat Yourself”

Multi-Retailer Program

Bronze: Mondelēz International, Geometry Global (New York and Chicago) for Ritz Crackers’ “RITZpiration”

Category/Aisle Evolution

Silver: Roundy’s/Metro Market and Cramer-Krasselt for “From Big Box to Food Boutiques”

Silver: Diageo North America and Mosaic Shopper for “The Diageo Whiskey 5”

Bronze: BP British Petroleum North America and Ogilvy for BP’s “Miles A Pump with Personality” with Mindshare

David vs. Goliath

Silver: Comcast/XFINITY, FCB/RED, and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners for Comcast’s “Xfinity Mobile Launch” with DigitasLBi and Edelman

Unilever, Team Unilever Shopper and Geometry Global won a Bronze Effie for Unilever brands Dove, Suave, Caress, Ponds, Tresemme and Degree's “Treat Yourself”