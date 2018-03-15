Shopper Marketing Effie Awards Presented

Mondelēz, Kimberly-Clark and Unilever were among the most effective marketers at the 2018 North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards, which were awarded at Path to Purchase Institute’s Shopper Marketing Celebration on March 13 in Schaumburg, Ill. Geometry Global won a total of 10 Shopper Marketing Effies, by far the most of any agency in this year's competition.

Shopper Marketing Effie Awards recognize the most effective integrated campaigns designed to engage the shopper and guide the purchase process. Submitted case studies are scored and debated over two rounds of judging and must have the insight, creativity and results to garner an Award.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Mondelēz won four Shopper Marketing Effies, while Kimberly-Clark and Unilever each earned three of the awards program’s trophies. Team Unilever Shopper and KC Shopper Connect won three Effies apiece, and TracyLocke and Integer Group each received two awards.