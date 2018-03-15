Shopper Marketing Effie Awards Presented
Mondelēz, Kimberly-Clark and Unilever were among the most effective marketers at the 2018 North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards, which were awarded at Path to Purchase Institute’s Shopper Marketing Celebration on March 13 in Schaumburg, Ill. Geometry Global won a total of 10 Shopper Marketing Effies, by far the most of any agency in this year's competition.
Shopper Marketing Effie Awards recognize the most effective integrated campaigns designed to engage the shopper and guide the purchase process. Submitted case studies are scored and debated over two rounds of judging and must have the insight, creativity and results to garner an Award.
Deerfield, Ill.-based Mondelēz won four Shopper Marketing Effies, while Kimberly-Clark and Unilever each earned three of the awards program’s trophies. Team Unilever Shopper and KC Shopper Connect won three Effies apiece, and TracyLocke and Integer Group each received two awards.
“The marketing and media landscape is evolving quickly, and this year’s Shopper Marketing Effie winners highlight the very best of what marketing teams can achieve when brands and retailers work closely to redefine what success looks like along the path to purchase,” noted Traci Alford, president and CEO of New York-based nonprofit Effie Worldwide. “Shopper Marketing Effie winners have achieved effectiveness in a complex, competitive marketing category and, in turn, have given other marketers an opportunity to learn from the best.”
“Shopper Marketing Effie-winning teams are known for leading the charge on insight, technology and creative path-to-purchase strategies that deliver results,” added Mike McMahon, president and CEO of Chicago-based Path to Purchase Institute, a sister company of Progressive Grocer.
The total points earned by both this year’s winners and finalists will be factored into the Effie Index, which ranks the most effective advertisers, brands, holding companies and agencies in the world. North American Effie rankings will be revealed at the Effie Awards Gala, scheduled for May 31 in New York.
The 2018 Shopper Marketing Effies were sponsored by San Francisco-based Valassis Digital.
2018 North American Shopper Marketing Effie winners and finalists
Multibrand/Manufacturer Shopper Solution
Gold: Unilever, Team Unilever Shopper and Geometry Global for “Ahold Feeding America Program - Hidden Camera on Hunger” with Mirum Shopper
Bronze: The Coca-Cola Co., Mondelēz International and Melt ATL for Coca-Cola’s “Taste of the Tournament for Kroger, Hershey’s, Mondelēz & The Coca-Cola Co.” with The Hershey Co., TPN, Phoenix Creative Co. and Geometry Global
Omnichannel Shopper Experience
Gold: Kimberly-Clark, KC ShopperConnect and Geometry Global for Depend’s “Family Caregiving Club” with Collective Bias, Triad Retail Media, BrandShare and Digimarc
Silver: Unilever, Team Unilever Shopper and Geometry Global for Hellmann’s “Strangewich Challenge” with Mirum Shopper and Hirschfeld Marketing Solutions
Bronze: Mondelēz International with Geometry Global (New York & Chicago) for Oreo Cookies’ “Oreo Walmart World Record Dunk” with Mosaic and Guinness World Records
Seasonal/Event
Gold: Tyson Foods and IN Connected Marketing for “Sam’s Club Halloween Multibrand Platform”
Bronze: Mondelēz International, Geometry Global (New York and Chicago) for Ritz Crackers’ “RITZpiration”
Single-Retailer Program: Other
Gold: Pfizer Consumer Healthcare and TracyLocke for Advil’s “What Pain? All Gain”
Silver: Kimberly-Clark, KC ShopperConnect and Geometry Global for Depend’s “Family Caregiving Club” with Collective Bias, Triad Retail Media, BrandShare, and Digimarc
Single-Retailer Program: Drug Stores
Silver: Johnson & Johnson, and Upshot for Tylenol Rapid Release Gels’ “Tylenol RRG – Walgreens” with J3, Menasha and Geometry Global
Single-Retailer Program: Supermarkets
Silver: Wrigley and The Integer Group for Extra Gum’s “Share a Pack with a Hero” with Starcom
Single-Retailer Program: Mass Merchants
Silver: Procter & Gamble and Saatchi & Saatchi X for Tide, Gain, & Downy’s “Walmart New School Laundry” with Mitchell Communications Group
Silver: The Kellogg Co. and The Integer Group for Eggo’s “Eggo Waffle Bar Food Truck” with Hollywood’s Productions and Collective Bias
Bronze: Kimberly-Clark, KC ShopperConnect and Geometry Global for Huggies Little Movers Diapers’ “Get Active with Your Active Baby | Huggies Little Movers Diapers at Target” with Rockfish
Bronze: SC Johnson and TracyLocke for Glade’s “Glade Plugins Car: New Product Launch”
New Product/Service Introduction
Bronze: Nestlé Purina Petcare, Geometry Global and Mirum Shopper for Purina’s “Purina Small Dog Squad” with Triad Retail Media
Multicultural & Lifestyle Segments
Bronze: Unilever, Team Unilever Shopper and Geometry Global for Unilever brands Dove, Suave, Caress, Ponds, Tresemme and Degree, “Treat Yourself”
Multi-Retailer Program
Bronze: Mondelēz International, Geometry Global (New York and Chicago) for Ritz Crackers’ “RITZpiration”
Category/Aisle Evolution
Silver: Roundy’s/Metro Market and Cramer-Krasselt for “From Big Box to Food Boutiques”
Silver: Diageo North America and Mosaic Shopper for “The Diageo Whiskey 5”
Bronze: BP British Petroleum North America and Ogilvy for BP’s “Miles A Pump with Personality” with Mindshare
David vs. Goliath
Silver: Comcast/XFINITY, FCB/RED, and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners for Comcast’s “Xfinity Mobile Launch” with DigitasLBi and Edelman