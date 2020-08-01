NGA Adds, Promotes Staffers
The National Grocers Association (NGA), which represents the independent supermarket industry, has added to its team and promoted one employee.
“NGA is committed to investing in advocacy, education and communications efforts that assist independent supermarkets competing in an industry that is constantly changing with new formats, products, and consumer preferences,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the Arlington, Va.-based trade association. “I am pleased to announce four additions to the NGA team and one key promotion that will enhance our services, providing our members with the tools and information necessary to thrive in a competitive marketplace.”
New hires and promotion are as follows:
Sarah Long joined NGA as manager, member services on Dec. 19, 2019. In her new role, Long will provide support and outreach to the organization’s members as well as database management to ensure accurate records for them. Before joining NGA, Long worked for the American Chemistry Council, providing support with invoicing, conference and event logistics, and managed a member development program.
Eric Payne has been promoted to manager, communications, in which capacity he will manage strategic communications for NGA and all social media platforms. He joined the association in October 2018 as coordinator of communications and marketing.
Brenda Rowe joined NGA as executive assistant to the NGA president and CEO and senior manager board and member relations on Dec. 13, 2019. In her new position, Rowe will act as the liaison to the NGA board of directors and manage various projects throughout the year, at the same time supporting NGA’s president and CEO. Rowe came to NGA from the American Seed Trade Association, where she was an executive assistant to the president and CEO.
Michelle Tiller, CPA, joined NGA as SVP, finance and administration on Jan. 6. Tiller came comes to the organization from Crop Life America, where she was the controller. Before that, she spent 12 years at the International Bottled Water Association as CFO, leading its finance and administration efforts. In her new role, Tiller will head NGA’s finance and administration operations.
Mary Whitehead joined NGA as manager, marketing and digital content on Dec. 18, 2019. Whitehead will manage the organization’s marketing efforts to raise awareness for NGA and NGA Foundation programs and events. Before joining NGA, Whitehead led marketing efforts and developed content for several accounts at Stanton Communications.
2020 NGA Show
In other NGA news, the organization has released the full program for the 2020 NGA Show, which will include more than 60 educational sessions and 100-plus speakers discussing key issues facing the food retail industry.
The event will also feature 11 workshop tracks providing an in-depth look into topics such as omnichannel marketing, compliance, future stores, focus on fresh, foodservice, operating for excellence, strategies for competing, ecommerce, center store, people development and tech trends.
Among other planned show activities are a presentation from the Center for Advancing Retail & Technology (CART), “Independent Retail: What it takes to Thrive in the Age of ‘i’”; a keynote address by famed presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin; and the Creative Choice Awards, sponsored by Kellogg Co. and Unilever, and recognizing outstanding marketing and merchandising efforts.
“The 2020 NGA Show provides attendees with the knowledge and skills necessary to adapt and thrive in an industry that is always changing,” said Ferrara, who will join up-and-coming industry leaders in a Super Breakfast session titled “Future Industry Leaders – Expectations, Insights and Plans.” “From expert guidance on how to sell CBD in stores, to leveraging the power of plant-based foods to retention strategies, attendees will leave the show with a perspective that captures the current issues and future trends that are vital to the success of grocers and wholesalers.”
The 2020 NGA Show will take place Feb. 23- 26 at the San Diego Convention Center.