NGA Adds, Promotes Staffers

The National Grocers Association (NGA), which represents the independent supermarket industry, has added to its team and promoted one employee.

“NGA is committed to investing in advocacy, education and communications efforts that assist independent supermarkets competing in an industry that is constantly changing with new formats, products, and consumer preferences,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the Arlington, Va.-based trade association. “I am pleased to announce four additions to the NGA team and one key promotion that will enhance our services, providing our members with the tools and information necessary to thrive in a competitive marketplace.”

New hires and promotion are as follows:

Sarah Long joined NGA as manager, member services on Dec. 19, 2019. In her new role, Long will provide support and outreach to the organization’s members as well as database management to ensure accurate records for them. Before joining NGA, Long worked for the American Chemistry Council, providing support with invoicing, conference and event logistics, and managed a member development program.