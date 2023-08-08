Rosauers Supermarkets Ordered to Pay $350K in Back Wages, Damages

After an extensive investigation into the pay and employment practices at 23 stores operated by Spokane, Wash.-based Rosauers Supermarkets Inc., the U.S. Department of Labor has recovered more than $350,000 in back wages and damages for 602 employees and assessed penalties of $72,862 for the employer’s willful violations.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division discovered that the supermarket chain did not pay employees for meal breaks less than 20 minutes long, as required, and failed to include evening premium pay, hazard pay and non-discretionary bonuses in regular pay rates when calculating overtime wages. Investigators found these violations at 16 stores in Washington, four in Montana, two in Idaho and one in Oregon.

The division also learned that the employer violated federal child labor regulations by employing five minors, ages 16 and 17 years old, to operate a powered scrap paper baler and paper box compactor at its Ridgefield, Wash., store.

“The U.S. Department of Labor is determined to enforce laws that protect workers’ rights to be paid fully and to prevent young employees from being employed in dangerous jobs. The Fair Labor Standards Act allows for developmental experiences but restricts the employment of young workers in certain jobs and provides for penalties when employers do not follow the law,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Carrie Aguilar, in Portland, Ore.

In addition to recovering $175,363 in unpaid overtime wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages, the penalties assessed by the department included $17,820 for repeated child labor violations – citing Rosauers for similar child labor infractions at 10 stores in 1993.

Rosauers operates stores as Rosauers Supermarkets, Super1Foods and Huckleberry’s Natural Market.The company has approximately 2,100 employees. Rosauers Supermarkets is owned by fellow Spokane-based business URM Stores Inc.