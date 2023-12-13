URM Stores Automates FSMA 204 Compliance

The URM supply chain comprises hundreds of suppliers, two distribution centers and 249 member stores, in addition to 23 Rosauers Supermarkets locations, six Cash & Carry locations, and URM subsidiary produce company Peirone Produce.

Top Inland Northwest food distributor URM Stores Inc. has ramped up efforts to comply with FDA’s FSMA 204 food traceability law through automation with the ReposiTrak Traceability Network. The solution enables the exchange and maintenance of FDA-required data among the co-op’s suppliers, distribution centers and retail locations in the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

“The FDA’s food traceability regulation is something we are taking very seriously,” affirmed Julio Sandoval, director of food safety and regulatory compliance at Spokane, Wash.-based URM. “We’re required by law to comply. But having this information and the ability to access it from anywhere, at any time, will also ultimately ensure better preparedness for inquiries and tracebacks for every member of our supply chain.”

The FDA’s FSMA 204 food traceability regulation requires manufacturers, processors, and those who pack or hold foods on the Food Traceability List (FTL) to establish and maintain key data element (KDE) records for specific critical tracking events (CTEs) as a product moves through the supply chain. As that item changes hands or changes form, a compounding string of data must be transferred between trading partners to provide full end-to-end traceability. The URM supply chain comprises hundreds of suppliers, two distribution centers and 249 member stores, in addition to 23 Rosauers Supermarkets locations, six Cash & Carry locations, and URM subsidiary produce company Peirone Produce.

According to Sandoval, the ReposiTrak Traceability Network could become part of URM’s portfolio of services. “It’s always been our mission to provide superior services to our member-owners so that they can compete,” he adds. “This solution is easy to use, inexpensive and sets us far ahead.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network is the only solution that’s scalable for the total food supply chain, without the need for new hardware, software or even labeling systems. It’s built upon an already connected network of more than 110,000 individual supplier facilities, resulting in an easier and faster onboarding process for retailers. In addition, ReposiTrak’s team of experts will strive to understand each company’s unique challenges and determine the best approach. There’s no cost for retailers, and suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of customers and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee.

Earlier this month, Associated Grocers of New England, the largest retailer-owned wholesale grocery distribution center in the region, automated its traceability process through the ReposiTrak Traceability Network.

Founded in 1921 by a group of five independent grocery store owners, URM provides service to 131 member owners representing 249 grocery stores throughout the Pacific Northwest, including 29 company-owned stores, along with more than 1,000 restaurants, convenience stores and other institutional customers.

Salt Lake City-based Park City Group is in the process of changing its corporate name to ReposiTrak.