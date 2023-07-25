ReposiTrak Creates New Recall Management Solution

ReposiTrak, a provider of supply chain, food safety and supplier management technology solutions, has launched the ReposiTrak Recall Management solution to enable the swift and precise execution of the recall process.

The ReposiTrak Recall Management solution provides real visibility to inventory levels and locations, from distribution centers to stores. Product is automatically tracked at the lot level, which allows the rapid trace-back of a product through a simple search. Other features include:

Validation of recall requests

Notifications and alerts related to the recall process

Retrieval of inventory information

Recall status indications and notifications

Summary reports

“Product recalls have a profound impact on the businesses involved, leading to financial loss, damage to customer trust and the potential for years-long legal ramifications,” said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of Salt Lake City-based ReposiTrak. “We came to the realization that with our infrastructure and visibility to lot-level traceability data, we had all the components in place to build a true, dedicated recall solution that could identify the location of any product in the supply chain and facilitate its removal more efficiently than ever.”

Because the ReposiTrak Recall Management solution is built upon the company’s supply chain platform, it’s capable of tracking inventories, returns, shrink and more to provide a more accurate view of the location and status of the product that’s being recalled. The functionality of the recall solution is made possible by advancements to the ReposiTrak platform developed for the recently launched ReposiTrak Traceability Network solution.

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network was built to meet and exceed FDA’s updated food traceability regulation (FSMA 204) without the need for new hardware, software or even labeling steps. Backed by the National Grocers Association as the industry choice for low-cost, easy-to-adopt food traceability, the solution is currently used by more than 8% of retail grocery stores, 1,100 suppliers and 20 distribution centers in the United States.

“As use of the ReposiTrak Traceability Network grows, so does the power and precision of our recall capabilities,” continued Fields. “The FDA has published its list of Food Traceability List foods, which encompasses thousands of individual items. Many of the proactive retailers and suppliers that we work with have chosen to extend their traceability efforts beyond that, which in turn would allow them to have visibility to any one of those products in the event of a recall or inquiry.”

ReposiTrak, a Park City Group company, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; source and discover new vendors; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of four product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management, supply chain solutions, and MarketPlace sourcing – ReposiTrak’s cloud-based platform’s integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact, according to the company.