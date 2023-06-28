FDA to Bring on Deputy Commissioner to Oversee All Food-Related Resources

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is firming up plans for its proposed Human Foods Program (HFP) and Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA). This week, the FDA shared updates to its previous proposal, specifying the ORA’s core mission and providing more details on the streamlined infrastructure, including the HFP leader.

“With a human food landscape that is rapidly evolving as consumer preferences, products, and manufacturing processes grow increasingly complex and public health needs increase, the FDA must build a stronger Human Foods Program and Office of Regulatory Affairs,” declared FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. “Listening closely to feedback provided by employees and stakeholders, our thinking has significantly broadened. We know that in front of us is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to unify our field work with the priorities of program offices and Centers. This is why I’m proposing a number of additional changes to ORA. These proposed changes are designed to help ensure the most strategic use of resources to meet the demands of our increasingly complex public health mission.”

Among other changes, the FDA reported that the ORA will be tasked with conducting investigations, inspections and imports for all FDA-regulated products and is actively recruiting for a new deputy commissioner for human foods who will oversee budget and resources allocation for the HFP as a whole. The deputy commissioner will have full authority over and set the strategic direction of all foods-related resources.

From an organizational standpoint, FDA is seeking to realign eight human and animal food labs that are currently managed by ORA into the FDA and transition certain functions currently under the Office of Security and Emergency Management to ORA. The agency also reiterated its desire to unify state and local food safety partnership functions into an Office of Integrated Food Safety System Partnership under HFP’s purview.

In response to the proposed changes, the Consumer Brands Association (CBA) issued a statement supporting the overhaul of the Human Foods Program. “We are pleased the FDA is taking bolder action to make meaningful and lasting change by answering informed industry and stakeholder calls to unite and elevate the Human Foods Program and fully authorize the deputy commissioner with control over its strategic direction,” said Sarah Gallo, VP of product policy for CBA. “We are also encouraged that the FDA plans to address areas of duplication and refocus the Office of Regulatory Affairs on its core business, inspections and investigations. Consumer Brands will remain engaged as this important process proceeds and the search for a new Foods Program leader continues.”

CBA’s statement comes after its plea in February to Commissioner Califf, calling on the FDA to unite the foods program under a fully empowered deputy commissioner.