SunOpta Recalls Frozen Fruit From Food Retailers Nationwide Due to Listeria

SunOpta Inc. subsidiary Sunrise Growers Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of specific frozen fruit products linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier, due to the potential of Listeria monocytogenescontamination. Sunrise Growers has terminated all future business with the third-party supplier.

Affected products were distributed to Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s, Target, ALDI and Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG).

The products being recalled at Walmart are Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries and Great Value Mango Chunks sold at stores in more than 30 states from Jan. 19 to June 13.

Over at Whole Foods, the recalled products include 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Sliced Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to stores throughout the United States from Nov. 1, 2022, to June 21, 2023.

Trader Joe’s affected products include Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in 30-plus states from March 28 to April 11.

Target products that could be contaminated include Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend distributed to Target stores nationwide from Oct. 14, 2022, to May 22, 2023.

ALDI’s affected products are Season’s Choice Tropical Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in more 20 states from Oct. 11, 2022, to May 22, 2023.

At AWG, Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened are being recalled. The product was distributed to select distribution centers or stores in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma from April 5 to May 4.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it, and either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund. All other Sunrise Growers products that have different lot codes or best-by dates are not affected by this recall. Affected retail customers have been notified of this recall and instructed to remove any recalled product from retail store shelves and inventories. To date, there have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary recall.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has more details about the recall online.

Eden Prairie, Minn.-based SunOpta is a global producer of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for natural and private label brands, and also produces its own brands, including SOWN, Dream, West Life and Sunrise Growers.