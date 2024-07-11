Where Did Inflation Land in June?

The data for food inflation is looking better at the mid-point of 2024, continuing to come down from peak highs.

Inflation, while still elevated over normal levels and a topic of both everyday conversations and political volleys, continues to stabilize this summer. The latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that overall inflation fell for the first time since May 2020, declining a scant but meaningful 0.1% in June.

There was little change in the grocery sector last month. The CPI for food at home did go up, reversing four months of flat or declining price hikes, but here, too, the rate was a slight 0.1%. Grocery inflation is up 1.1% on a year-over-year (YoY) basis.

The small gain in the grocery index in June was driven by a 0.6% bump in the dairy and related product segment led by a 2.4% increase in butter and margarine prices. The index for meats, poultry, fish and eggs went up by 0.2%, while the CPI for nonalcoholic beverages edged 0.1% higher and the “other” food at home index rose 0.5%.