Where Did Inflation Land in June?
The CPI for other grocery indexes dropped in the opening month of summer. Fruit and vegetable prices dipped 0.5% and cereal and bakery items went down 0.1%, per BLS data.
Meanwhile, above-average prices continue to dog the foodservice industry, as the food-away-from-home CPI rose 0.4% last month, the same pace as the prior month. The index for full-service meals increased 0.6% during that period.
Andy Harig, VP tax, trade, sustainability and policy development at FMI - The Food Industry Association reiterated the important role of food retailers to price-conscious shoppers. “Today’s CPI numbers once again demonstrate that eating at home is the most cost-effective strategy for American consumers looking to manage their food budgets. And this is not a new phenomenon – the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture demonstrates that this has been the case for the last decade,” he said, adding, “The path to bringing down inflation continues to be somewhat uneven, as certain grocery categories witnessed moderate increases last month. Other staples like fruits and vegetables as well as cereals and bakery products declined in June. But food-at-home continues to run well below the overall and ‘core’ inflation rates."
Outside of food, there was relief at the pump as road trip season kicked off. Of note to retailers with fuel stations, the CPI for gasoline declined 3.8% last month following a similar 3.6% decrease in May.