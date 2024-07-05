No Frills Eliminates Multi-Buy Pricing in Response to Customer Feedback

No Frills is removing multi-buy promotions — such as “buy two for $5” deals — from its stores as part of a new pricing strategy.

The Loblaw Cos. Ltd. discount grocer says the move will see new, lower prices extended to individual items.

"We pride ourselves on always keeping our customers' needs at heart, and listening to their feedback," said Melanie Singh, president of No Frills, in a release. "Our customers told us loud and clear that they don't want to have to buy more to save."

No Frills also offers other ways for shoppers to save, such as its Hit of the Month, PC Optimum points, in-store and flyer promotions, rain checks and flyer features, fresh guarantee and throw-back pricing.

"No Frills stores are a destination for customers looking for the best possible deals—and we're committed to making sure they know they can shop with confidence that they're getting great value. With the elimination of multi-buy pricing, we are making it even easier for our customers to manage their budgets every day," Singh added.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is the largest retailer and private-sector employer in Canada, operating 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.