Meijer Is Doubling Milk Discount for SNAP Participants

Midwest retailer Meijer is doubling the milk discount it offers SNAP-eligible participants – upping it to 40% off any brand or size of 1% or fat free milk – in its ongoing effort to increase access to healthy foods and beverages.

Since the original discount was implemented in December, thanks to the retailer's interest in USDA grant funding through Auburn University's Hunger Solutions Institute, more than 65,000 SNAP-eligible households have benefited. Meijer expects that number to grow now that individuals using SNAP benefits can receive a greater discount.

Meijer remains the largest and only retailer in its Midwest footprint selected to partner on the "Add Milk" initiative, which is part of the Healthy Fluid Milk Incentives (HFMI) projects that were established by the 2018 Farm Bill and funded through Congressional appropriations to promote milk as part of a healthy diet. The milk discounts apply for purchases made online and in-store at all Meijer supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations, and will remain in effect until the fall of 2026.