Meijer Is Doubling Milk Discount for SNAP Participants
Meijer celebrated the increased discount on milk – and its meaningful impact on SNAP-eligible customers – alongside Sen. Debbie Stabenow, representatives from the Michigan Milk Producers Association, the International Dairy Foods Association, and Auburn University's Hunger Solutions Institute on June 28.
"Expanding the SNAP Healthy Fluid Milk Incentives Projects means greater access to affordable, nutritious dairy products for the most vulnerable Americans," IDFA President and CEO Michael Dykes said. "IDFA congratulates Meijer for the tremendous success of its SNAP milk discount to date, and we are excited to see its impact grow as the milk discount doubles. During this time of high food costs and rising food insecurity, it's critical we find ways to stretch the SNAP dollar further in support of the purchase of nutrient-dense foods."
In addition, Meijer is continuing to offer free home delivery for SNAP customers and a 10% discount on SNAP purchases of qualifying produce thanks to a waiver it proactively secured from the USDA in 2022.
Earlier this month, Meijer announced it's now accepting the use of SNAP benefits on the Meijer app, providing a convenient option for customers to pay for groceries like fresh produce and milk.
Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.