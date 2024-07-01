 Skip to main content

Meijer Is Doubling Milk Discount for SNAP Participants

Midwest grocer offers 40% off any brand or size of 1% or fat-free milk
Marian Zboraj
Meijer Milk
Meijer revealed it’s doubling the SNAP milk discount at a press conference alongside Sen. Debbie Stabenow and reps from Michigan Milk Producers Association, International Dairy Foods Association and Auburn University’s Hunger Solutions Institute.

Midwest retailer Meijer is doubling the milk discount it offers SNAP-eligible participants – upping it to 40% off any brand or size of 1% or fat free milk – in its ongoing effort to increase access to healthy foods and beverages.

Since the original discount was implemented in December, thanks to the retailer's interest in USDA grant funding through Auburn University's Hunger Solutions Institute, more than 65,000 SNAP-eligible households have benefited. Meijer expects that number to grow now that individuals using SNAP benefits can receive a greater discount.

Meijer remains the largest and only retailer in its Midwest footprint selected to partner on the "Add Milk" initiative, which is part of the Healthy Fluid Milk Incentives (HFMI) projects that were established by the 2018 Farm Bill and funded through Congressional appropriations to promote milk as part of a healthy diet. The milk discounts apply for purchases made online and in-store at all Meijer supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations, and will remain in effect until the fall of 2026.

"As a family-owned company, Meijer values its customers and their needs. That's why we're really happy to be collaborating with Auburn University to reduce the cost of milk for SNAP participants and help them get more value from their purchases," Meijer VP of Grocery Calli Schmid said. "Milk is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, and with this increased discount, we're able to stretch our customers' dollars even further."

Meijer celebrated the increased discount on milk – and its meaningful impact on SNAP-eligible customers – alongside Sen. Debbie Stabenow, representatives from the Michigan Milk Producers Association, the International Dairy Foods Association, and Auburn University's Hunger Solutions Institute on June 28.

"Expanding the SNAP Healthy Fluid Milk Incentives Projects means greater access to affordable, nutritious dairy products for the most vulnerable Americans," IDFA President and CEO Michael Dykes said. "IDFA congratulates Meijer for the tremendous success of its SNAP milk discount to date, and we are excited to see its impact grow as the milk discount doubles. During this time of high food costs and rising food insecurity, it's critical we find ways to stretch the SNAP dollar further in support of the purchase of nutrient-dense foods."

In addition, Meijer is continuing to offer free home delivery for SNAP customers and a 10% discount on SNAP purchases of qualifying produce thanks to a waiver it proactively secured from the USDA  in 2022. 

Earlier this month, Meijer announced it's now accepting the use of SNAP benefits on the Meijer app, providing a convenient option for customers to pay for groceries like fresh produce and milk.

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024. 

