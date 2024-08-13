Kroger Pushes Back Against FTC’s Request for Preliminary Injunction

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has made a motion for a preliminary injunction against the proposed $24.6 billion merger of The Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos., seeking “extraordinary relief” to stop the companies from proceeding with their planned tie-up. According to Kroger, however, the FTC has failed to satisfy its burden to show that an injunction is permissible or warranted.

A Kroger spokesperson explained to Progressive Grocer that the government’s motion for the preliminary injunction, filed last week, fails to meet the threshold requirements under the Clayton Act, a U.S. law that aims to promote fair competition and business practices. In a response to the FTC’s challenge, Kroger stated that it must “expand, adapt, and most importantly, continue to lower prices to compete with global behemoths. Simply put, modern competition for groceries and ‘household goods’ extends far beyond Kroger and Albertsons, and Kroger must embrace this reality to compete effectively and offer consumers the lowest possible prices, while offering better paid jobs to union workers.”

Kroger goes on to point out the competition posed to it by non-traditional grocers including Walmart, Costco and Amazon, which it says the FTC is not taking into account.