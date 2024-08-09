Lawsuit Against Kroger’s ‘Farm Fresh’ Eggs Claim Dismissed
Chicago judge says term is not misleading to reasonable consumers
Kocoras further stated that the term “farm fresh” is distinguishable from others such as “cage-free,” free-range” or “pasture-raised” and does not necessarily describe living conditions of the hens producing eggs.
