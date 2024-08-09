 Skip to main content

Lawsuit Against Kroger’s ‘Farm Fresh’ Eggs Claim Dismissed

Chicago judge says term is not misleading to reasonable consumers
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
NORTH PORT, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 26, 2024 : Variety of fresh eggs in cartons on shelves at grocery store supermarket.; Shutterstock ID 2430395711
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought against Kroger concerning its labeling of own brand eggs.

A judge in Chicago has dismissed a lawsuit brought against The Kroger Co. regarding its use of the phrase “farm fresh” to describe its eggs that were produced in an industrial environment. U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras ruled that the grocer’s use of the phrase was indeed not misleading to reasonable consumers.

Plaintiff Adam Sorkin purchased “farm fresh” eggs under the Roundy's brand at a Mariano's Fresh Market store, and claimed that he would not have purchased them or would have chosen to pay less had he known where they actually came from. Judge Kocoras disagreed with the claim, stating that “farm fresh” did not necessarily mean that the hends producing the eggs were "living on farms, with open green space, grass, hay and straw."

"The court agrees with Kroger that no reasonable consumer would plausibly spin free-roaming hens on a grassy, open field from the term 'farm fresh,'" Kocoras wrote, also adding that "'Farm Fresh Eggs' means precisely what it says: the eggs are fresh from a farm. It is about origin and timing, nothing more."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Kocoras further stated that the term “farm fresh” is distinguishable from others such as “cage-free,” free-range” or “pasture-raised” and does not necessarily describe living conditions of the hens producing eggs.

[RELATED: ASPCA Grades Grocers’ Progress on Farm Animal Welfare Commitments]

Kroger's nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger among its Retailers of the Century

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds