Loblaw, George Weston Settle Class-Action Lawsuits Over Bread Price-Fixing Scheme

The grocer reported net earnings of CAD $457 million Thursday (July 25), down CAD $51 million or 10% year-over-year due to charges related to the settlement.

Loblaw said it was hit with a CAD $121 million charge in the second quarter as a result of the agreement.

"Canadians count on Loblaw to provide great value and we seek to meet their needs and earn their trust whenever and wherever they choose to shop with us," said Per Bank, president and CEO of Loblaw, in a release. "We will continue to work hard to deliver on that commitment."

There are still ongoing class actions against Canada Bread, Sobeys, Metro, Wal-Mart Canada, and Giant Tiger over the industry-wide conspiracy.

In June 2023, Canada Bread was fined CAD $50 million after it plead guilty to four counts of price-fixing related to packaged bread products under the Competition Act.

The settlement figure was negotiated with the plaintiffs' lawyers in a mediation presided over by the chief justice of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

Funds will be distributed to eligible class members in accordance with a plan of distribution to be approved by the courts.

"The settlement provides access to evidence to be used in pursuing the case against the remaining defendants," said Jim Orr, partner, Orr Taylor LLP, in a statement. "The expectation is that this will result in further significant monetary recovery for Canadian consumers."

Orr Taylor LLP is one of the firms representing the plaintiffs, as well as Strosberg Wingfield Sasso LLP, Renno & Vathilakis Inc., LPC Avocats, CFM Lawyers LLP and Boudreau Law.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is the largest retailer and private-sector employer in Canada, operating 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.