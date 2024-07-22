Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked to Deli Meats

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has reported a multistate Listeria outbreak linked to eating meats sliced at deli counters. Investigators are currently collecting information to determine the specific products that may be contaminated. The CDC is warning consumers that products sold at the deli, especially those sliced or prepared at the deli, may be contaminated with Listeria.

As of July 19, a total of 28 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from 12 states: Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin. Sick people’s samples were collected from May 29 to July 5. Of 28 people with information available, all have been hospitalized. One person got sick while pregnant and remained pregnant after recovering. Two deaths have been reported, one in Illinois and one in New Jersey.

The CDC warns that the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria. Plus, recent illnesses may not yet be reported, as it usually takes three to four weeks to determine whether a sick person is part of an outbreak.

State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the month before they got sick. People are reporting eating a variety of meats sliced at deli counters from a various supermarket and grocery store delis.