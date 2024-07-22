Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked to Deli Meats
CDC analysis showed that people in this outbreak were more likely to eat deli-sliced turkey and liverwurst. However, at this time, the CDC doesn’t have enough information to say which deli meats are the source of the outbreak, so no specific food recall has been issued.
National Listeria Lawyer Jory Lange is investigating this Listeria outbreak.
"The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the food that you are buying is safe," said Lange, who is based in Houston. "You can't taste, smell or see Listeria. Food that is contaminated with Listeria may look, smell and taste just like any other food. This is why it's critical that the corporations that make and sell our food ensure the food is safe before they sell it."
According to the CDC, Listeria spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands and food. Refrigeration does not kill Listeria, but reheating to a high enough temperature before eating will kill any germs that may be on these meats.
The CDC advises people to avoid eating meats sliced at the deli unless they are heated before eating.
Listeria is especially harmful for women who are pregnant, people age 65 or older, and those who have a weakened immune system due to certain medical conditions or treatments. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they rarely become seriously ill. Symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but they may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches and tiredness. Headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance or seizures can also occur.