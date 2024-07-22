 Skip to main content

Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked to Deli Meats

CDC is investigating meats sliced at a variety of supermarket and grocery store delis
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Deli Counter
Many people affected by a Listeria outbreak reported having eaten meats that were sliced at grocery store deli counters.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has reported a multistate Listeria outbreak linked to eating meats sliced at deli counters. Investigators are currently collecting information to determine the specific products that may be contaminated. The CDC is warning consumers that products sold at the deli, especially those sliced or prepared at the deli, may be contaminated with Listeria. 

As of July 19, a total of 28 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from 12 states: Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin. Sick people’s samples were collected from May 29 to July 5. Of 28 people with information available, all have been hospitalized. One person got sick while pregnant and remained pregnant after recovering. Two deaths have been reported, one in Illinois and one in New Jersey.

The CDC warns that the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria. Plus, recent illnesses may not yet be reported, as it usually takes three to four weeks to determine whether a sick person is part of an outbreak.

State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the month before they got sick. People are reporting eating a variety of meats sliced at deli counters from a various supermarket and grocery store delis. 

CDC analysis showed that people in this outbreak were more likely to eat deli-sliced turkey and liverwurst. However, at this time, the CDC doesn’t have enough information to say which deli meats are the source of the outbreak, so no specific food recall has been issued.

National Listeria Lawyer Jory Lange is investigating this Listeria outbreak.   

"The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the food that you are buying is safe," said Lange, who is based in Houston. "You can't taste, smell or see Listeria. Food that is contaminated with Listeria may look, smell and taste just like any other food. This is why it's critical that the corporations that make and sell our food ensure the food is safe before they sell it."

According to the CDC, Listeria spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands and food. Refrigeration does not kill Listeria, but reheating to a high enough temperature before eating will kill any germs that may be on these meats.

The CDC advises people to avoid eating meats sliced at the deli unless they are heated before eating. 

Listeria is especially harmful for women who are pregnant, people age 65 or older, and those who have a weakened immune system due to certain medical conditions or treatments. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they rarely become seriously ill. Symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but they may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches and tiredness. Headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance or seizures can also occur.

