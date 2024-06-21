3 Steps to Ensure FSMA Preparedness

Another technology that many companies are turning to is traceability software. While it has robust capabilities when it comes to doing audits, these tools are often reliant on methods like vendor portals to capture all of the relevant information; if they don’t have it across every product, they won’t pass an audit.

To capture that information (and pair it nicely with existing software for a complete solution), companies can leverage electronic data interchange (EDI). EDI automates processes and communication both internally across departments and externally with trading partners. That automation helps companies better locate the affected shipments and their location, quickly identify any orders fulfilled from that location during the time of the contamination, and alert trading partners downstream.

2. Adapt to the New Grocery Landscape

Technology is only one part of the equation to massive changes, such as those required by FSMA regulations. The most significant factor that impedes progress and change is a culture that’s grown used to things being a certain way. Improvisation or inattention can produce harmful consequences that affect a company’s bottom line.

The job of maintaining compliance, both externally related to FSMA and internally related to accommodating it, is a complicated effort. Trading partners change their communication requirements often, which can cause interruptions or gaps in data acquisition. All of the automation, robotics, data and communication won’t help if an organization gets out of compliance, or if vital trading partners step out of compliance.

To guarantee that all of the information required is transferred appropriately, it’s important to establish full EDI compliance from trading partners. Testing and certification between a grocer and distributor or supplier to confirm EDI compliance ensures that the item name, lot number, expiration date, chain of custody and other vital product data is both sent and received.