Certco Preps DC, Suppliers for Food Traceability With ReposiTrak

Certco Inc., a distributor serving more than 200 independent grocery locations across Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa, has selected the ReposiTrak Traceability Network to automate supplier traceability. Using this solution, Certco suppliers will be able to share the complex set of key data elements (KDEs) required under the FDA’s FSMA 204 food traceability law.

“As a distributor, we are required to collect and store more traceability data than ever before, for every shipment of the fresh, frozen and even shelf-stable food products covered by the FDA’s food traceability law,” said Amy Niemetscheck, president and CEO of Madison, Wis.-based Certco. “We found a solution that would make the process fast, easy and affordable for our suppliers, and one that is scalable.”

Certco carries more than 60,000 SKUs at three warehouses and also provides independent retailers with various services, among them accounting and payroll, and weekly ads and marketing. The list of foods requiring greater traceability under the FDA’s FSMA 204 law includes all varieties of fresh tomatoes and peppers, shell eggs, nut butters, fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, soft cheeses and deli salads, and many types of seafood, all of which are included in Certco’s offering. As these foods change hands or change form, a compounding string of data needs to be relayed between trading partners to provide full end-to-end traceability.

“There are real legal and competitive risks for wholesalers and distributors who choose not to do traceability, or who choose to do traceability in a way that doesn’t meet the FDA’s requirement,” noted Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of Park City, Utah-based ReposiTrak, formerly known as Park City Group. “The most difficult part of traceability is taking the first step and starting to get your suppliers ready and able to share the data. Certco has taken that first step, and we’re thrilled to be working with their suppliers to get them connected.”