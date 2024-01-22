SpartanNash Reveals New Food Traceability Requirements for Suppliers

Michigan-based food solutions company SpartanNash has launched the ReposiTrak Traceability Network in an effort to create a safer, more transparent supply chain. As part of the implementation, hundreds of SpartanNash's suppliers who harvest or handle products that are included on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Traceability List must now exchange traceability data with the company and the retailers it serves.

SpartanNash’s global supply chain network serves wholesale customers including independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, in addition to its own brick-and-mortar stores, pharmacies and fuel centers.

“From a food safety perspective, there is tremendous value in knowing exactly where each product and ingredient has been before it reaches our shelves and consumers,” said SpartanNash VP of Environmental Health and Safety Greg Molloy. “This technology enables us to collect and, more importantly, exchange this information for every affected shipment in a highly efficient manner. SpartanNash is proud to make investments such as these as part of our broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts.”

For its part, ReposiTrak provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite consisting of three product families, including food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions. SpartanNash says it chose ReposiTrak because of its ease of use, transparency, ability to enable faster and more precise recalls, and insights to help reduce food waste.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.