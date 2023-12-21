New Year Brings New Food Retail Laws

Starting Jan. 1, Proposition 12 in California and Question 3 in Massachusetts will be fully enforced. Going forward and following an extension for non-compliant pork that was issued by a California court earlier this year, third-party certification for egg, veal and pork producers is required in California. The laws went into effect in California and Massachusetts last summer and compliance is mandatory after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against an appeal by the National Pork Producers Council and American Farm Bureau Federation in May.

Natural, sustainable and humanely raised meat company Niman Ranch lauded the milestone. “The best resolution the pork industry and consumers can make this new year is to commit to crate-free,” said Chris Oliviero, Niman Ranch’s general manager. “For too long, the industry has been hyper focused on efficiency and producing large amounts of cheap meat, while losing sight of the bigger picture. Prop 12 is the right thing for both the animals and farmers, but it needs to be done in a structured manner where pork producers have support and dedicated markets. With full implementation of Prop 12 and Question 3 in the new year, there is market certainty and a clear path forward for the industry.”