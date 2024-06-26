 Skip to main content

Lowes Foods Digitalizes Food Safety Program

Partnership with SmartSense by Digi will help protect 5,000 assets across 141 stores
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Lowes Foods has partnered with SmartSense by Digi to help protect its assets and streamline employee work.

Regional grocer Lowes Foods is working with SmartSense by Digi to implement the company’s suite of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions. The partnership will help Lowes Foods automate asset health monitoring, integrate proactive maintenance and digitize food safety.

According to SmartSense, its IoT Sensing-as-a-Service framework will protect more than 5,000 assets across 141 Lowes Foods locations. Precise condition monitoring will help reduce product losses and increase ROI, while digitizing staff-wide task management processes will keep employees from performing time-consuming and error-prone tasks manually. 

“Our decision to implement SmartSense was driven by a strategic investment to support both the guest and host experience,” said Matt Bunker, director of safety and asset protection at Lowes Foods. “We analyzed several solution providers in the market and SmartSense came out on top across all of our criteria. SmartSense has completely digitized our food safety program, significantly boosting host productivity, improving our asset health, and enhancing the overall guest experience.”

Guy Yehiav, president of SmartSense by Digi, said the company employs a customer-first mindset by delivering IoT solutions with hardware, software and workflows that automate operations and help ensure food safety compliance.

“Lowes Foods has been exceptional to work with, and together we’re committed to reducing product loss and enhancing operational efficiency,” said Yehiav. “Our collaboration is enriching both the customer and employee experience.”

A wholly owned subsidiary of Hickory, N.C.-based Alex Lee Inc.Lowes Foods LLC employs approximately 9,000 people and operates more than 80 full-service supermarkets in the Carolinas. The company is No. 67 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Lowes a Top Regional.

