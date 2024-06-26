Lowes Foods Digitalizes Food Safety Program
Guy Yehiav, president of SmartSense by Digi, said the company employs a customer-first mindset by delivering IoT solutions with hardware, software and workflows that automate operations and help ensure food safety compliance.
“Lowes Foods has been exceptional to work with, and together we’re committed to reducing product loss and enhancing operational efficiency,” said Yehiav. “Our collaboration is enriching both the customer and employee experience.”
A wholly owned subsidiary of Hickory, N.C.-based Alex Lee Inc., Lowes Foods LLC employs approximately 9,000 people and operates more than 80 full-service supermarkets in the Carolinas. The company is No. 67 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Lowes a Top Regional.