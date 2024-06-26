Lowes Foods Digitalizes Food Safety Program

Lowes Foods has partnered with SmartSense by Digi to help protect its assets and streamline employee work.

Regional grocer Lowes Foods is working with SmartSense by Digi to implement the company’s suite of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions. The partnership will help Lowes Foods automate asset health monitoring, integrate proactive maintenance and digitize food safety.

According to SmartSense, its IoT Sensing-as-a-Service framework will protect more than 5,000 assets across 141 Lowes Foods locations. Precise condition monitoring will help reduce product losses and increase ROI, while digitizing staff-wide task management processes will keep employees from performing time-consuming and error-prone tasks manually.