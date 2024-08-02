ASPCA Grades Grocers’ Progress on Farm Animal Welfare Commitments

The ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) has released the latest ASPCA Supermarket Scorecard, a ranking of U.S. grocery retailers in the United States on various farm animal welfare issues.

The scorecard is part of the ASPCA’s Shop with Your Heart program, introduced in 2016 to make consumers, food businesses and lawmakers aware of solutions created to improve the lives of animals raised for food. Building on last year’s first-ever scorecard, which evaluated supermarkets on three key animal welfare issues in their supply chains — cage confinement of laying hens, crate confinement of pregnant pigs, and the treatment and breed health of chickens raised for meat — the second annual report assesses more retailers and looks at whether companies are eliminating certain inhumane farming practices from their own private label programs.

According to this year’s findings, some retailers have made progress on their promises to eliminate inhumane practices from store shelves and are incorporating higher-welfare products into their private lines, with several chains offering private label products at lower prices than independent brands that use such industrial practices as caging. For the second consecutive year, Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market scored highest in this area.