ASPCA Grades Grocers’ Progress on Farm Animal Welfare Commitments
Additional insights included the following:
- Four Supermarket Chains Have Made Progress Since Last Year: Albertsons, Key Food, The Kroger Co. and Safeway all advanced on their promises to eliminate confinement in their supply chains, either improving their farm animal welfare policies or reporting progress since last year.
- Eggs Lead Higher Welfare Private Label Options: All evaluated stores except Piggly Wiggly offered cage-free private label eggs, while nine operators also carry at least some store-brand pork products that are gestation crate-free.
- Four Grocery Retailers Lag Behind: The aforementioned Piggly Wiggly, along with Save A Lot, Trader Joe’s and Winn-Dixie, has made no storewide commitment to address key farm animal welfare issues in the future.
According to the results of a national public opinion survey, 91% of consumers want companies to address the treatment of farm animals and the environment as a part of their corporate sustainability programs, with most willing to switch supermarkets if they discovered that theirs didn’t offer more humane alternatives to factory-farmed food. Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Consumer Expenditures Study found that one-third of shoppers are buying more store brands and consider ethical sourcing to be very important, making higher-welfare private label products a prime opportunity for supermarkets to earn and retain customer loyalty.
“Stores that hope to appeal to the growing number of consumers who are concerned about animal welfare can no longer ignore the plight of farmed animals ― and for those supermarkets, there’s no better place to start than their own private labels,” asserted Nancy Roulston, senior director of corporate policy and animal scientist, ASPCA Farm Animal Welfare. “By choosing which products fill their shelves, supermarkets determine the welfare of billions of animals and the survival of higher-welfare farms across the country, so it has never been more urgent that they set strong animal welfare policies and reliably offer shoppers more humanely raised products.”
The ASPCA scorecard aims to encourage supermarkets to source from the growing number of egg, pork and chicken brands that have invested in higher welfare standards, including the hundreds of products that appear on the New York-based organization’s Shop With Your Heart Grocery List.
Whole Foods Market (Amazon), Kroger, Albertsons/Safeway, Trader Joe’s, Sprouts Farmers Market, Save A Lot, Key Food are Nos. 2, 4, 9, 33, 51, 58, 68, respectively, on The PG 100, PG’s 2024 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.