Grocers, Suppliers Take Steps to Protect Pollinators
Earlier in June, Salinas, Calif.-based Naturipe Farms announced that its conventional and organic berry packs are at peak quality and value through the end of August and emphasized that its produces berries in a sustainability-minded way. The grower puts a “substantial focus” on pollinator habitat growth.
CPGS are getting buzz for their sustainability efforts on this front, too. The Justin's brand of Austin, Minn.-headquartered Hormel Foods, for its part, introduced a new pollinator-friendly badge that will be featured on all of its packaging and donated $25,000 to Project Apis m. to support research on bee health and vitality. Justin’s also is a long-term supporter of the National Honey Board’s Honey Saves Hives consumer education campaign.
“We hope that by continuing to create awareness about the important role of pollinators in our food system, we can collectively help protect our buzzy little buddies,” said Penny Andino, VP of marketing at Justin’s. “Pollinators are an essential part of the ingredients we use in our products and our food system overall. We’re proud to take National Pollinator Month as a time to celebrate their importance. Now with the introduction of our new pollinator-friendly badge, consumers can also identify that Justin’s supports pollinator protection year-round.”