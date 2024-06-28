Grocers, Suppliers Take Steps to Protect Pollinators

Although National Pollinator Month is coming to a close, the environmentally-important insects are getting a boost from grocers and suppliers. One might call it a hive mentality to sustain potentially fragile ecosystems.

Southeastern Grocers, Inc., parent company of Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, reaffirmed its pledge to protect species by, among other things, avoiding the use of particular pesticides, sourcing fresh produce and floral from suppliers with third-party verified integrated pest management practices, encouraging supplier partners to obtain pollinator-friendly certifications facilitating consumer education and increasing the amount of USDA Organic produce offered in stores. The grocer also donated $10,000 to the University of Florida Ogier Gardens to support that institution’s work to preserve pollinator-friendly environments.

During this year’s Pollinator Month, Southeastern Grocers spotlighted one of its suppliers for outstanding work in pollinator protection. According to the regional retailer, L&M uses best practices to promote a sustainable environment for the production of its fruits and vegetables, such as establishing bee sanctuaries on the outskirts of fields and orchards and eliminating the use of organophosphate pesticides.