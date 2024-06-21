Natural Grocers Touts Regenerative Agriculture in Latest Film Series

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is adding to its "Meet Your Farmer" film series with a film that spotlights a Kentucky farmer who produces the grocer’s Natural Grocers Brand Regeneratively Grown Organic Eggs. The food retailer will promote the film online and in its stores with printed and digital educational collateral through July.

"Natural Grocers has been a long-time industry champion for organic-regenerative certified practices," said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing for Natural Grocers. "In 2023 we were proud to be the first national grocery chain to offer Regenerative Certified Organic Pasture-Raised and Organic Free-Range eggs in a private-label brand.”

According to Isley, the film, titled “A Family Leggacy” will help viewers witness firsthand what it looks like when hens are allowed to roam in an ecologically managed way. The film “demonstrates our commitment to our high product standards, family farms, animal welfare, and our environment. It also shows how consumer choice can drive positive, lasting change in the world,” she added.