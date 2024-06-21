 Skip to main content

Natural Grocers Touts Regenerative Agriculture in Latest Film Series

“A Family Leggacy” spotlights farmer in Kentucky who produces grocer’s private label eggs
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
A Family Leggacy, Natural Grocers
Natural Grocers' "Meet Your Farmer" film series continues with its latest installment.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is adding to its "Meet Your Farmer" film series with a film that spotlights a Kentucky farmer who produces the grocer’s Natural Grocers Brand Regeneratively Grown Organic Eggs. The food retailer will promote the film online and in its stores with printed and digital educational collateral through July.

"Natural Grocers has been a long-time industry champion for organic-regenerative certified practices," said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing for Natural Grocers. "In 2023 we were proud to be the first national grocery chain to offer Regenerative Certified Organic Pasture-Raised and Organic Free-Range eggs in a private-label brand.”

According to Isley, the film, titled “A Family Leggacy” will help viewers witness firsthand what it looks like when hens are allowed to roam in an ecologically managed way. The film “demonstrates our commitment to our high product standards, family farms, animal welfare, and our environment. It also shows how consumer choice can drive positive, lasting change in the world,” she added.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

[RELATED: Retail in the Midst of Sustainability Evolution]

The company says the broader film series gives a voice to farmers and ranchers who are changing the way food is produced today, to ensure a livable, healthy tomorrow. It shines a light on organic growers, grassroots farmers and regenerative ranchers, and each film asks consumers to question the status quo of food production. 

More films will be added to the series in 2024.

Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates more than 165 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds