Natural Grocers Touts Regenerative Agriculture in Latest Film Series
“A Family Leggacy” spotlights farmer in Kentucky who produces grocer’s private label eggs
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
[RELATED: Retail in the Midst of Sustainability Evolution]
The company says the broader film series gives a voice to farmers and ranchers who are changing the way food is produced today, to ensure a livable, healthy tomorrow. It shines a light on organic growers, grassroots farmers and regenerative ranchers, and each film asks consumers to question the status quo of food production.
More films will be added to the series in 2024.
Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates more than 165 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.