Ahold Delhaize USA Taking Part in Farm-to-Shelf Regenerative Agriculture Pilot

The wheat from farms taking part in a regenerative agriculture pilot will be used in combination with conventionally grown wheat to manufacture Kellanova’s Cheez-It crackers, which will be sold at Ahold Delhaize USA banners in 2025.

Grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA has teamed with global snacking company Kellanova and North American agribusiness Bartlett to reduce scope 3 greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions from wheat farming across the value chain. The collaboration aims to lower scope 3 emissions, thereby improving farm and supply chain resiliency.

Scheduled to kick off this summer, the pilot program will use financial investments from Ahold Delhaize USA, Kellanova and Bartlett to support the implementation of regenerative agricultural practices among North Carolina wheat farmers. The wheat harvested and milled from these farms will be used in combination with conventionally grown wheat to manufacture Kellanova’s Cheez-It and Club crackers, which will be sold at Ahold Delhaize USA banners in 2025.

“The companies of Ahold Delhaize USA are committed to offering more sustainable food products as we strive to create a healthier planet,” noted Ahold Delhaize USA CEO JJ Fleeman. “An important step in this journey is reducing scope 3 carbon emissions, which requires partnerships like this one with Kellanova and Bartlett. We’re excited to be a part of this collaboration as we focus on our Scope 3 commitments.”