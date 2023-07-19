Kellogg's Shares Progress on Better Days Promise

Kellogg Co. recently shared results of the Kellogg's Better Days Promise strategy aimed at addressing the intersections of well-being, hunger, sustainability and equity. According to the Battle Creek, Mich.-based legacy CPG, Kellogg nourished more than 989 million people between 2015 and 2022 by offering accessible foods with needed nutrients and donated foods to help more than 252 million people facing hunger. The company also shared that it has reached five million children through various feeding programs.

In addition to improving health and wellness through products and food donations, Kellogg’s Better Days strategy has led to environmental impacts such as a 33% absolute reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions. The manufacturer also reported that 40.3% of electricity used in 2022 was from renewable sources.

"Kellogg's Better Days Promise is well entrenched in our business and culture and is central to our company's growth. It demonstrates to our employees, consumers, customers, investors and others that Kellogg cares about the communities in which we live and operate," said Kellogg Co. Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane.

Cahillane underscored the company’s dedication to its goals even as splits into two independent companies, the snacking business Kellanova and the North American cereal business WK Kellogg Co., at the end of this year. “The commitment to doing good will carry on as we take the next bold steps in our journey as a company. Whether at Kellanova or WK Kellogg Co., we will continue building on the powerful legacy of Mr. Kellogg and creating a place at the table for everyone,” he said. Going forward in 2024, those companies will report on their respective ESG strategies and processes separately.

One of Kellogg’s retail partners, Tops Friendly Markets, reported this week that Kellogg’s has donated to programs curbing hunger in its service area. “At Tops, we are committed to eradicating hunger in the communities where we serve. We’re proud to support local food banks and hunger-relief programs in the neighborhoods we serve, and we’re able to do this because of the generosity of partners like Kellogg Co.,” remarked Kathy Sautter, director, corporate communications and public relations at Tops.

Earlier this year, Albertsons Cos. teamed up with Kellogg to create special signage for in-store recycling bins featuring the famous Kellogg characters Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam. In Michigan, Kellogg recently partnered with Meijer to fund middle school sports program that keep children healthy and active.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC has approximately 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100. Boise, while Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores in 34 states and is No. 9 on The PG 100.