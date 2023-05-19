Kellogg, Meijer Field Effort to Save Middle School Sports

Michigan-based stalwarts Meijer and Kellogg Company are teaming up to support middle school sports programs. Thanks to their recent collaboration via the educational nonprofit and crowdfunding platform DonorsChoose, more than $55,000 will be donated to purchase new sports equipment at Waverly Middle School in Lansing, Mich.

Kellogg started its “Mission Tiger” initiative in 2019 to keep children active and save middle school sports programs that are increasingly affected by a lack of funding. Since it was launched, the program has assisted more than 1 million youths around the country through enhancements such as the repaving of courts, refurbishment of sports facilities and sharing of new equipment.

“When we learned that middle school sports are disappearing, we knew something needed to be done," explained Amy Davis, VP sales account at Kellogg. "We are thrilled to announce this donation to help support local middle school sports, thanks to support from Meijer."

Representatives from both companies will be on hand during an upcoming assembly at Waverly Middle School, which will feature a faculty-versus-student basketball game. Students will receive Mission Tiger jerseys and goodie bags.

"At Meijer, our mission is to enrich lives in the communities we serve, and as a family company, supporting kids is so important to us. We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Mission Tiger to make a larger local impact and help children have more opportunities to take part in school sports,” said Calli Schmid, Meijer’s VP of merchandising.

Consumers can support the program, too, by uploading receipts from boxes of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes to MissionTiger.com.

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.