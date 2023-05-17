Meijer Officially Opens Supercenters in Northeast Ohio

Meijer Inc. has been picking up the pace of store openings in 2023. Following the recent unveiling of smaller-format stores in Lake Orion, Mich., and Macomb Township, Mich., and a supercenter in Elkhart, Ind., the Michigan-based retailer welcomed shoppers to two new supercenters in Ohio on May 16.

Located at 2120 Niles Cortland Road SE in Warren and 4845 Burbank Road in Wooster, the supercenters bring the number of Meijer stores in that state to 52. The retailer also operates a distribution and manufacturing facility in Tipp City.

The new stores follow Meijer’s supercenter format, with grocery, fresh produce, meat, deli, pharmacies, baby, pet, apparel, beauty care and floral departments. The locations also stock more than 150 USDA-certified organic items.

Reflecting the needs and habits of contemporary shoppers, the latest Ohio stores offer a Shop & Scan option that allows customers to scan barcodes via an app and bag items as they go. Shoppers can also use the Flashfood app to get discounts on surplus food and pick up online orders at a large designated spot for home delivery and pickup services.

The retailer’s commitment to ESG targets is likewise evident. Some features, like adjustable changing tables in family restrooms and the availability of an app-based service to help blind and low-vision customers navigate the store, have been incorporated to improve accessibility. Sustainability is part of the store design, too; the Warren location has an underground storm water system that retains and filters water in the parking lot. Meanwhile, ahead of the openings, Meijer donated $25,000 to local nonprofit community organizations.

"Meijer is a family company committed to bringing value and convenience to local families while also serving as a strong community partner," said Hank Meijer, executive chairman of Meijer. "We are honored by the warm welcome in Ohio today and look forward to truly becoming part of the Warren and Wooster communities in the years to come."

President and CEO Rick Keyes echoed those sentiments, as he was on hand for the ribbon-cutting event. “Meijer is more than a store because we invest in the communities we serve, and we're excited to join the Warren and Wooster communities," Keyes remarked. "Our team members have worked diligently to prepare these new stores, and we're all looking forward to providing one-stop shopping focused on value and convenience to both communities."

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.