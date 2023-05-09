Meijer Looking for Premium, Innovative Food Manufacturers

Michigan-based Meijer Inc. is seeking out foods from around the globe to add to its Frederik’s by Meijer line of products. Prospective vendors would see their unique, elevated items added to the grocer’s 260 supercenters and grocery stores across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

The Frederik’s by Meijer private label was launched in October 2021, and reflects the high standards and unique vision of company co-founder Fred Meijer.

[Read more: "Meijer Puts More Resources Into Great Lakes Cleanup"]

"Frederik's makes high quality, innovative and unique foods accessible to our customers for those moments they're looking to make memorable," said Don Sanderson, chief merchandising and marketing officer at Meijer. "We're excited to find additional partners that share our passion for innovation to bring new products to our customers and grow our businesses together."

Manufacturers that offer products that “embody the superior flavor and high-quality ingredients the brand stands for to create an elevated experience and memorable occasion for Meijer customers” can submit their retail-ready items through the RangeMe system for Meijer’s consideration. Eligible products must also be produced in a facility that passes third-party GFSI audits, have ingredient panels that comply with FDA and USDA regulations, and have retail-ready packaging.

Meijer merchants are expected to review products in the following categories this year: Cocktail mixers, coffee, espresso pods, sauces, marinades and cooking sauces, soup, baking chips, refrigerated cookie dough, frozen desserts, bakery cookies, and bakery sweet goods. Manufacturers with services or products that do not fit those categories are still encouraged to submit their information for future consideration.

Privately owned Meijer operates more than 400 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Meijer as one of its Retailers of the Century.