Meijer Opens New Supercenter in Northern Indiana

Meijer Inc. has officially opened its 11th Meijer store in northern Indiana. On May 11, the food retailer welcomed customers to experience one-stop shopping at its new supercenter in Elkhart.

The 159,000-square-foot store at 2500 Cassopolis Street features more than 600 varieties of farm-fresh produce, 150 USDA-certified organic items, and a deli and meat department. It also offers a pharmacy, expansive baby and pet departments, apparel, beauty care, and a floral department offering more than 45 varieties of fresh-cut flower bunches.

The new Meijer supercenter features convenient digital shopping solutions, including Shop & Scan, which allows shoppers to scan barcodes via a mobile app and bag their items as they shop. Deep discounts on surplus food are available via the Flashfood app, and expanded areas are dedicated to manage orders for Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup services.

To ensure accessibility for all customers, the store also features new larger, height-adjustable changing tables in the family restrooms. As in all Meijer stores, the Elkhart store offers free access to Aira, an app-based service that provides live navigation assistance to blind and low-vision customers, using the camera of their smartphones.

"This new store reinforces our ongoing commitment to serving the needs of local families, who are looking for more value and convenience," Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said. "We are honored by the warm welcome and will be a strong community partner while providing the best shopping experience to customers in the Elkhart area."

Prior to opening its doors in Elkart, Meijer made $30,000 in donations last week to three local organizations.

"Meijer truly invests in the communities we serve, and we're excited to be joining the Elkhart community," Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. "Our team members have worked diligently to prepare this new store, and we're all looking forward to providing a one-stop-shopping experience focused on value and convenience to these customers."

Meijer has invested heavily in Indiana since opening its first store there in 1994. The Elkhart store is the retailer's 42nd store in the state, in addition to its manufacturing facility in Middlebury. Meijer employs more than 10,000 team members statewide.

The Midwest grocer will also soon celebrate the opening of additional supercenters in neighboring Ohio. On May 16, Meijer will welcome customers to two 159,000-square-foot supercenters in Warren and Wooster. The new locations will bring the retailer’s store count to 52 in the Buckeye State.

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.