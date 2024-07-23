EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the Tea on Lipton’s Transformation

Across its ready-to-drink and ready-to-mix portfolio, Lipton’s marketers emphasize the many benefits of tea to its consumers and would-be consumers. “It can be customized the way you like it, and while water is great for you, tea has flavonoids and water doesn't have flavonoids. We know that two cups of tea a day actually protects your heart – we have clinical research behind that – so it's a positive health choice,” noted Mason, who has worked with her U.S. team to collaborate with several leading “micro” influencers to communicate about tea’s nutritional and lifestyle value.

[Never miss a story – sign up for Progressive Grocer's FREE Daily newsletter]

From a sales and marketing perspective, retailers can promote tea products for many dayparts and seasons. “Lipton is the number one iced tea and Tazo is actually consumed just as much cold as it is hot. We want to make sure that we think about all of the occasions and all of the need states across the day,” Mason explained.

Meanwhile, corporate responsibility remains a driver of goals and tactics at Lipton Teas and Infusions. For example, the leadership at Lipton has worked with global partners to enhance the sourcing of tea in a way that benefits the planet and people. “We been working with Kenya – with the president, the government, the ministry of education and suppliers in East Africa, including not just the big ones, but also the very small ones, to really redefine this industry and create new standards. We have new standards in terms of quality, environment and social,” Roos said.

Additionally, Lipton is now producing its own tea on a tea estate for reasons related to both its business and mission and has established the Lipton Tea Innovation and Technology Academy in Kenya, where it will train upwards of 3,000 students a year.

Such responsible actions resonate and align with the Gen Z audience. “By taking them as our compass, it obliges us to act now and be fully transparent and not just make some vague promises for the future,” Roos pointed out.

The two leaders are as passionate about drinking tea as they are talking about it. In the sit-down conversation with PG, Roos shared a couple of tea bags from her own collection she had on hand, while Mason reported that she is a lifelong tea drinker who literally consumes different forms morning, noon and night. “I feel like it’s part of what makes me a balanced, centered person,” she confided.

Roos agreed, noting that the company has revisited all of its teas to make sure they meet high thresholds for taste and quality. “I’m very proud to say that all of our teas, all over the world, are now best in class from a blend point of view,” she remarked.