What New Product Rankings Reveal About the Priority of Care

If 2022 was a wonky year for product development, following pandemic-era logistical lags and COVID-related launches like test kits and cleaning supplies, 2023 saw a return to rollouts, especially those centered on care. That’s one conclusion from Circana’s "2024 New Product Pacesetters Report."

“It looked like innovation was down in 2023 but that’s not true – it’s just lapping what happened in 2022,” Joan Driggs, VP of content and thought leadership for the Chicago-based Circana (and former Progressive Grocer editorial director) said in a recent interview.

For example, the No. 1 launch on the food and beverage side was a baby formula, Similac 360 Total Care. New parents catapulted that item to the top as birth rates rose, particularly among women younger than 25 and those having their first child. “If you look at 2023, baby was back. It had not been on the Pacesetters (list) really at all in 2022. There was a real baby bump,” Driggs affirmed, adding that the baby market generated around $300 million in sales last year.

While baby care items and hydration/rapid hydration products were headliners on the food and beverage side, there were some noteworthy R&D trends on the nonfood side as well that grocers can heed. Premium, value-added and uber-functional products raked in sales after their respective introductions, Circana’s research found.