What New Product Rankings Reveal About the Priority of Care
“With nonfood, a lot of it is the professional level of whatever the product is – service-level or professional-level results,” Driggs said, citing the clamor for high-tech toothbrushes and “super-charging” teeth whiteners.
The top two nonfood products – Gain+Odor Defense and Tide Ultra OXI with Odor Eliminators – reflect consumer demand for items that clean well and also remove odor, a signal that self-care is important to consumers. “Laundry is always on the Pacesetters, but this year the big takeaway is odor removal,” observed Driggs, speculating that people may be interested in that functionality because it may be harder to mask odors on contemporary workout wear. “Both of those products eliminate ground-in odors that are stuck in fibers.”
Another trend in household care and cleaning products is the popularity of subtle fragrances. “Lighter scents, like Ocean Mist, are an interesting twist,” Driggs said. Brands that offer both interesting and lighter scents, such as Raw Sugar and Kristen Ess, landed in the top 10 nonfood Pacesetters ranking.
If baby and enhanced personal care found audiences, so did pet care products. “Pet is also perennially a part of the Pacesetters list, but pet parents now tend to buy for pets the way they do for other people, giving toys or gifts to their pets throughout the year,” noted Driggs. Premium and clean label foods and treats are also in demand among pet parents, as novel products like gourmet treats and snacks made with real bone marrow racked up sales.
As for what surprised her this time around, Driggs pointed to supplier partners who are scoring gains for their food and beverage and nonfood products that resonate with shoppers. “What we didn’t see coming was where the innovation was coming from. Many small companies rose to the top and had new products on the Pacesetters,” said Driggs, suggesting that the ongoing market headwinds like inflation and macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns may be factors. “Many companies did the same thing during the pandemic as they did during the Great Recession – they took a look at their total assortment and got rid of products that are hard to manufacture or didn’t have the right margins. That opened the door for smaller companies to get up and step in."
To that point, Circana’s researchers showed that manufacturers with less than $500 million in sales represented 59% of New Product Pacesetters by count, up 41% from the prior year.