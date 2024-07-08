Jordan’s Skinny Mixes Announces Brand Refresh

Jordan’s Skinny Mixes is unveiling a new look. The beverage enhancing company launched a brand refresh that includes a different logo, reimagined packaging and marketing initiatives spanning social media messaging and strategic partnerships.

Introduced in June, the brand update was based in large part on feedback from consumers, most of them women who appreciate the messaging around empowerment, community and inspiration. “We're thrilled to present our vibrant, fun, and delicious low-sugar, low-calorie options in a way that truly reflects the heart of our brand,” said CEO Tim Snyder.

Jordan’s celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. The company was founded in 2009 by namesake Jordan Engelhardt, who sought to create a healthier alternative to beverages and mixes that were typically high in sugar and calories. Today, the mixes are found in variety of stores, including those operated by Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Save-Mart and Hannaford, among others, and recently got a boost from social media trends like the #WaterTok movement on TikTok.

The updated products and supporting materials will continue to roll out through the rest of the summer, according to the company. Consumers can check out the makeover on items such as coffee syrups, water enhancing syrups, cocktail mixes, on-the-go Flavor Bursts and sauces.