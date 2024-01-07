Explorer Cold Brew Ready-to-Drink Collection

Already known for its range of cold-brew concentrates, Explorer Cold Brew has now introduced a line of ready-to-drink canned cold-brew beverages. The expansion of its portfolio is a natural evolution for the caffeine-conscious brand that launched the first-ever 99.9% caffeine-free cold-brew concentrate. Created for the on-the-go coffee drinker, the organic, fair trade RTD line upholds Explorer’s commitment to quality, sustainability and ethical sourcing practices with three of its top-selling SKUs: The Classic - Full Caffeine Cold Brew, made from specialty-grade Ethiopian beans and containing 180 milligrams of caffeine; The Seeker - Half Caf Cold Brew, made from a blend of specialty-grade Peruvian and Ethiopian coffee beans and using the Swiss Water Method to gently decaffeinate coffee beans, resulting in 65 milligrams of caffeine per can; and The Daydreamer - 99.9% Caffeine Free Cold Brew, made from specialty-grade Peruvian coffee beans and Swiss Water processed. A 12-ounce sleek can made entirely from infinitely recyclable aluminum has a suggested retail price of $3.99 for any variety.