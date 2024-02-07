MOSH Rebrand

MOSH, the mission-driven brain brand co-founded by mother and son Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger and featured on “Shark Tank,” has launched a rebrand and revised formulation of their protein bars created to fuel both body and brain. Now the first and only bar containing science-backed nootropic Cognizin for attention and focus support, MOSH also boasts vibrant updated packaging designed to stand out on shelves. Cognizin works with the product line’s Signature Brain Blend, which includes lion’s mane, ashwagandha, omega-3s, and vitamins B12 and D3, to aid cognition in healthy adults. Additionally, every purchase helps fund research for the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement (WAM) at Cleveland Clinic. MOSH has already donated $150,000-plus to WAM, and a portion of the donation funded a grant to research the effects of ultra-processed food on the brain. Consisting of 10 flavors, the line has a suggested retail price of $2.99 per 1.48-ounce bar. Cognizin Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and particularly vital to brain health.