Wild Planet Names New VP of Marketing

Food marketing pro Clint Mickel aims to raise profile of brand’s sustainably caught canned seafood
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Wild Planet, a purveyor of sustainably caught canned seafood, has a new VP of marketing. The McKinleyville, Calif.-based company announced that Clint Mickel is taking on that role and will lead strategic marketing initiatives to expand its footprint and reinforce its responsible sourcing commitment.

Mickel will leverage his 15-year industry background in this position. He joins Wild Planet from his latest role at Vital Proteins, where he was a senior director of brand management; his background also includes a tenure as general manager at Sovos Brands for the noosa and Birch Benders lines.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Clint to the Wild Planet leadership team as he will be integral in building upon our marketing efforts guided by our sustainability-driven mission,” said Tim Fiorino, EVP and country manager at Wild Planet. “As a company committed to leaving a lasting positive impact on our planet through every aspect of our business, Wild Planet is gaining a food industry powerhouse in Clint so we can continue providing consumers with sustainably caught canned seafood options that taste delicious.”

Mickel said he is glad to join the company at a pivotal time in its business growth. “I’ve admired Wild Planet’s efforts to deliver high-quality, sustainably caught seafood to the masses for a while now, so I’m incredibly humbled and excited to join the team to drive even more impact with consumers,” he declared. “With my experience working with natural and conventional brands, both at the emerging and legacy level, I’m eager to propel Wild Planet forward through new and exciting marketing campaigns and product launches that are grounded in the company’s desire to protect our oceans.”

