Wild Planet Names New VP of Marketing

Wild Planet, a purveyor of sustainably caught canned seafood, has a new VP of marketing. The McKinleyville, Calif.-based company announced that Clint Mickel is taking on that role and will lead strategic marketing initiatives to expand its footprint and reinforce its responsible sourcing commitment.

Mickel will leverage his 15-year industry background in this position. He joins Wild Planet from his latest role at Vital Proteins, where he was a senior director of brand management; his background also includes a tenure as general manager at Sovos Brands for the noosa and Birch Benders lines.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Clint to the Wild Planet leadership team as he will be integral in building upon our marketing efforts guided by our sustainability-driven mission,” said Tim Fiorino, EVP and country manager at Wild Planet. “As a company committed to leaving a lasting positive impact on our planet through every aspect of our business, Wild Planet is gaining a food industry powerhouse in Clint so we can continue providing consumers with sustainably caught canned seafood options that taste delicious.”