Reading the Inflation Tea Leaves

It’s a good news/bad news kind of report on inflation. First, the not-as-great news: The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that overall inflation inched up 0.2% in July following June’s first decline since May 2020.

That said, those looking for a silver lining can find it in the fact the year-over-year (YoY) rate came in at 2.9%, the lowest rate since March 2021.

Results were similarly mixed in grocery. Overall food inflation edged 0.2% higher in July and grocery inflation was close to, but not quite, zero, up 0.1%. On the brighter side, the food-at-home index was 1.1% on a YoY basis, much lower than the overall yearly pace.

Within grocery categories, the CPI was likewise a case of ups and downs. The index for meats, poultry, fish and eggs went up 0.7%, the fruits and vegetable category increased 0.8% and nonalcoholic beverages climbed 0.5% in that time frame. Categories that experienced a downturn in price included cereals and bakery (-0.5%), dairy and related products (-0.2%) and “other” food at home (-0.5%).